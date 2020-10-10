Victim of domestic abuse who feared seeking treatment succumbs to wounds

A woman who was hospitalized after allegedly being abused by her partner last month has died of her wounds, Haaretz reported Saturday night.The victim, who was identified by Sourasky Medical Center as 52-year-old Ukrainian national Anastasia Klein, who was staying in Israel without a permit, reported on September 5 that her partner, Dimitri Tzignok, had attacked her and tried to rape her. However, afraid to seek medical attention due to her lack of legal status in the country, Klein waited a week before seeking treatment. This delay reportedly served to worsen her condition. Tzignok was arrested after Klein's friends contacted the police on September 12, but was later released to house arrest after complaints with withdrawn. Police attempted to arrest him again earlier this week when he entered the hospital, reportedly intent on "finishing the job." He evaded security and returned home, initially denying that he'd been at the hospital. He was later released on house arrest.It is expected that the charges against Tzignok will be upgraded from attempted murder to murder.
