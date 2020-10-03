The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Video shows Azerbaijan using Israeli LORA missile in conflict with Armenia

In the video, a truck is seen approaching a bridge on the Armenian side of the conflict zone when a missile suddenly strikes and levels the bridge.

By ZACHARY KEYSER, REUTERS  
OCTOBER 3, 2020 03:18
Israeli LORA missile produced by the IAI (photo credit: WIKIPEDIA)
Video shared from the clashes between Armenian and Azeri forces in the Nagorno-Karabakh region show Azerbaijani forces using an Israeli "LORA" missile to shell a bridge in Armenia, according to Channel 12 News.
Azerbaijan is currently fighting ethnic Armenian forces in the mountainous enclave after fighting broke out on Sunday between the two sides. The enclave is not recognized internationally as independent, and has been the subject of conflict since the 1991 collapse of the Soviet Union.
Within the video, a truck is seen approaching a bridge on the Armenian side of the conflict zone when a missile suddenly strikes and levels the bridge.
LORA is a theater quasiballistic missile made by the Israel Aerospace Industry (IAI). It can be launched from a ship or by land, it has a operational range of 400km (250 mi) and it is accurate to within 10m - hitting its target within ten minutes after launch.
Azerbaijan was the first and only confirmed country to which Israel delivered LORA missiles, through an arms deal which took place back in 2018.
Azerbaijan is a known close ally of Israel, supplies Israel with about 40% of its oil needs and is a longtime customer of an assortment of Israeli defense companies, buying drones, missiles and other advanced weapon systems.
In 2016, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev revealed that his country has signed $5 billion worth of long-term contracts over the years to buy weapons and security equipment from Israel.
Azerbaijan and Armenia – neighboring countries and former Soviet republics – have long been at odds over Azerbaijan’s breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh. The region is part of Azerbaijan but is run by its mostly ethnic Armenian inhabitants.
The latest fighting began around the Tavush region in northeastern Armenia, some 300km from the breakaway enclave.
Eleven civilians have been reported killed and at least 67 wounded in the fighting. The Azeri prosecutor's office said 20 civilians had so far been killed and 55 wounded in Armenian shelling. Azerbaijan has not reported on casualties among its military forces.
The fighting is more serious that at any time since a war in the 1990s in which 30,000 people were killed, and has deepened concern about stability in the South Caucasus, a region where pipelines carry Azeri oil and gas to world markets.
The OSCE called for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire to enable the repatriation of the remains of fallen servicemen.
Armenia said on Friday it would work with Russia, the United States and France on renewing a ceasefire as the death toll rose on the sixth day of fighting in the South Caucasus.
Azerbaijan has not responded to a call for a ceasefire as of Thursday by the three countries - co-chairs of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Minsk Group, which mediates in the crisis.
Yaakov Katz contributed to this report.


Tags Israel Azerbaijan Armenia missiles
