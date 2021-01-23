Viznitz grand rabbi calls for schools to open

The rabbi issued his orders during the afternoon meal in the Viznitz world center in Bnei Brak, saying that Torah study was “an essential service” and arguing that if 30 people can get on a bus then school should be allowed as well.

“I hereby order in the open that Viznitz schools be opened and that these words be published in the official ultra-Orthodox Hamodia newspaper tomorrow,” Hager said, according to the Kikar Shabbat news website.

If the police come tell them to approach the general manager of the schools, which is me, Rabbi Yisroel Hager who lives at 4 Torah Haim Street, Bnei Brak,” the rabbi added.

Yisrael Beytenu leader MK Avigdor Liberman jumped on the grand rabbi’s words, tweeting acerbically “Bibi’s master has gone crazy and we are all paying for it dearly.”

Yisrael Beytenu MK Oded Forer called on the finance minister to cease funding for Viznitz educational institutions, following publication of the grand rabbi’s comments.

The head of the religious freedom organization Israel Be Free Uri Keidar said that the police should indeed go to the rabbis house and arrest him, adding “Protecting life in the ultra-Orthodox community and the general population cannot be less important than protecting Netanyahu’s natural coalition partners.”

Netanyahu spoke personally with the Viznitz grand rabbi before the latest lockdown to ask him to comply with the school closure, a request to which the rabbi consented.

Sources close to Rabbi Gershon Edelstein, one of the two most senior rabbis in the Ashkenazi, non-hassidic ultra-Orthodox community, said that he was continuing to instruct school principals to keep their institutions closed due to the ongoing high rate of infection.

It was unclear what position Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky, the other leader of the Ashkenazi, non-hassidic ultra-Orthodox community, will take, although even last week some schools associated with the rabbi had reopened.

Internal Security Minister Amir Ohana told Kan News in response that any ultra-Orthodox school which opens tomorrow will get shut down and fined NIS 5,000.

United Torah Judaism MK Moshe Gafni had strong words following the posting of pictures on social-media showing large numbers of people strolling and sitting at the Tel Aviv promenade on Saturday.

“Where is the minister for internal security, where is the police commissioner, where is the enforcement, where did they disappear to. Isn’t our health more important?” demanded the MK.

On Thursday night, hassidim from the Viznitz Merkaz hassidic community , an offshoot of Rabbi Yisroel Hager’s main Viznitz community, surrounded and assaulted a police officers in patrol who were enforcing the coronavirus lockdown on King Solomon Street in Bnei Brak.

As the crowd surrounded the vehicle, rioters were heard shouting "Nazis" and "damned," while bashing and eventually smashing the police vehicle's windows using stones.

"The group even tried to open the vehicle's doors, as the police officers inside were forced to call for rescue!," the police said in a statement to the press.

One police officer was lightly injured as a result.

The incident was condemned by many politicians, including by ultra-Orthodox MKs who called on extremist factions in the ultra-Orthodox community to stop the violence and cooperate with the police efforts in enforcing lockdown restrictions.

