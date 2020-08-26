The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Vote on change to Law of Return postponed

Smotrich officially rescinded the bill to give the coalition a chance to consider it, but the delay was really due to the bill's lack of support.

By GIL HOFFMAN  
AUGUST 26, 2020 13:17
The sponsor of a controversial new bill that would redefine who is allowed into Israel via the Law of Return, MK Bezalel Smotrich (Yamina) rescinded the bill and did not bring it to a vote following a stormy debate at the Knesset on Wednesday.
Since 1970, the law – and its accompanying aliyah benefits – have applied to anyone with a Jewish grandparent. One of the reasons was that the Nuremberg laws of the Nazis applied to anyone with a Jewish grandparent.
Smotrich sought to change the law to apply only to anyone with a Jewish parent. While by Jewish law, only someone with a Jewish mother is considered Jewish, Smotrich said he wants to stop the law from applying to a grandchild of a Jew, as a step on the way to applying only to Jews by Jewish law.
While Smotrich said the bill was supported by Israelis across the political and religious spectra, it was opposed by the governing coalition, Yesh Atid Yisrael Beytenu, Yesh Atid and Meretz, and Yamina leaders Naftali Bennett and Ayelet Shaked did not come, so it was unlikely to receive more than three votes out of 120. He officially rescinded it to give the coalition a chance to consider it, but the delay was really due to the bill's lack of support.          
Smotrich said it was wrong to give the Nazis the right to decide who is a Jew and enable more assimilation in Israel from non-Jews marrying people who are Jewish according to Jewish law. He said it was the right time to pass the bill, because Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid and Yisrael Beytenu head Avigdor Liberman are not in the coalition.
Lapid and Liberman both slammed Smotrich.
"Who are you to decide who a Jew is?" asked opposition leader Yair Lapid, who accused Smotrich of ignoring Biblical verses on treating immigrants well. "The grandchildren of Jews serve in the IDF and contribute more to the state than all your extremist rabbis together."
Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman said the bill would only cause rifts in the nation and should not have been allowed to be raised during the crisis over the coronavirus.
His colleague in Yisrel Beytenu, Evgeny Sova pointed out that thousands of Jews were murdered by the Smotrich River in Ukraine. He said that some of the survivors hid their Jewishness to stay alive and now their grandchildren want to return to their faith and should not be prevented by Israel.


law of return israel Bezalel Smotrich
