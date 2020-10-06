Voting opens for Israel's representative to MTV's Europe Music Awards

The five nominees to represent Israel in the Best Israeli Act category are Noa Kirel, Eden Hason, Carakukly, Noga Erez and Noroz & Boi Ecchi. Whoever earns the most votes will represent Israel at the EMAs.

Israelis can vote here to help decide who earns the international exposure and recognition offered by taking part in the awards show.

Whoever wins will perform alongside artists such as Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, Harry Styles and Sam Smith.

