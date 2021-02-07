Kamala Harris signed letter in May against ICC's ‘dangerous politicization'

Netanyahu has reached out to world leaders on the phone and through letters, presenting Israel’s position that the investigation is illegitimate. Israel is not a signatory of the Rome Statute which formed the ICC, and though the Palestinians did join, Israel and others argue that they do not reach the standards to be considered an independent state.

An Israeli government official involved in the matter said the decision “didn’t come as a surprise. There was a whole set of activities in place and we were ready to go.” Officials in the Prime Minister’s Office, National Security Council, Foreign Ministry, Justice Ministry and the IDF have been working on the matter.

Ambassador to the US Gilad Erdan spoke with officials in the White House over the weekend after the announcement was made and was given reassurances that they share Israel's position on the matter. Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi spoke with senior officials in the Biden administration and thanked them for their support.

On Saturday night, State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said: "We do not believe the Palestinians qualify as a sovereign state...We have serious concerns about the ICC’s attempts to exercise its jurisdiction over Israeli personnel. The United States has always taken the position that the court’s jurisdiction should be reserved for countries that consent to it, or that are referred by the UN Security Council."

