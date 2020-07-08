Wakf re-imposes prayer restrictions at Al-Aqsa Mosque

The Jordanian-controlled Islamic Wakf Department announced on Wednesday new restrictions for Muslims who wish to pray at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem as part of precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.The measures include unifying prayers behind one imam and an appeal to worshippers to maintain social distancing and avoid congregating during their presence inside the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound. The Wakf Department also urged worshippers to fully comply with health instructions, particularly regarding wearing face masks, and to use their own prayer carpets.“Anyone who violates these instructions will not be allowed to enter and pray in the mosque,” it cautioned in a statement.The department called on the elderly and the sick to pray at home or at the nearest mosque to their homes and to avoid using public lavatories as much as possible.In March, the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound was entirely closed to the public for the first time since 1967 “in response to religious and medical recommendations.” Only Wakf employees were permitted to pray on the esplanade outside the mosque.The compound was reopened in late May, and since then thousands of worshippers have been converging on the site almost on a daily basis.