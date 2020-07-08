The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Kabbalah Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Wakf re-imposes prayer restrictions at Al-Aqsa Mosque

The Wakf Department also urged worshippers to fully comply with health instructions, particularly regarding wearing face masks, and to use their own prayer carpets.

By KHALED ABU TOAMEH  
JULY 8, 2020 14:20
Palestinians perform Eid al-Fitr prayers marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions, outside the compound housing al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem's Old City May 24, 2020. (photo credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)
Palestinians perform Eid al-Fitr prayers marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions, outside the compound housing al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem's Old City May 24, 2020.
(photo credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)
The Jordanian-controlled Islamic Wakf Department announced on Wednesday new restrictions for Muslims who wish to pray at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem as part of precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.
The measures include unifying prayers behind one imam and an appeal to worshippers to maintain social distancing and avoid congregating during their presence inside the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound.
The Wakf Department also urged worshippers to fully comply with health instructions, particularly regarding wearing face masks, and to use their own prayer carpets.
“Anyone who violates these instructions will not be allowed to enter and pray in the mosque,” it cautioned in a statement.
The department called on the elderly and the sick to pray at home or at the nearest mosque to their homes and to avoid using public lavatories as much as possible.
In March, the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound was entirely closed to the public for the first time since 1967 “in response to religious and medical recommendations.” Only Wakf employees were permitted to pray on the esplanade outside the mosque.
The compound was reopened in late May, and since then thousands of worshippers have been converging on the site almost on a daily basis.


Tags Jerusalem Temple Mount al-aqsa Wakf
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Moving IDF intelligence to the Negev shows the region's importance By JPOST EDITORIAL
YEDIDIA Z. STERN Netanyahu has no more shame, no more responsibility - opinion By YEDIDIA Z. STERN
Susan Hattis Rolef A difficult week for Netanyahu - Analysis By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Emily Schrader China’s increasingly oppressive actions show dangerous global trend By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy Center field: Why I remain an American patriot By GIL TROY

Most Read

1 Is intercepted rocket attack on US embassy a game changer? Analysis
US Army soldiers keep watch on the US embassy compound in Baghdad, Iraq January 1, 2020
2 What took place at the Iranian Natanz nuclear facility?
A general view of the Bushehr main nuclear reactor, Iran
3 El Al working to resume activity after canceling flights
El Al Israel Airlines planes are seen on the tarmac at Ben Gurion International airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel March 10, 2020.
4 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
5 10 things to know about West Bank annexation D-Day
A view shows the West Bank settlement of Ma'aleh Adumim, June 30, 2020.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by