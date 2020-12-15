The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
'We must deal with the egregious anti-Israel bias' at UN, says Ambassador Craft

Speaking at the Heritage Foundation, the ambassador to the UN called for reforms in the council before the US could rejoining it.

By OMRI NAHMIAS  
DECEMBER 15, 2020 03:02
Members of the United Nations Security Council observe a moment of silence at the beginning of a meeting about Afghanistan at United Nations Headquarters in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., March 10, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI)
Members of the United Nations Security Council observe a moment of silence at the beginning of a meeting about Afghanistan at United Nations Headquarters in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., March 10, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI)
WASHINGTON - Kelly Craft, US Ambassador to the UN, said on Monday that the US should "lead the charge" for reform in the UN's Human Rights Council before considering rejoining it. "I will work tirelessly with my successor to help in any way possible to uphold our shared values," she said in an event at the Heritage Foundation, titled: "How to fix the broken UN Human Rights Council."
"Responsible nations of this world must come together to fix the UN human rights council because any further delay betrays the victims of torture in Venezuela and the more than 1 million religious minorities facing detention in China," said Craft.
Speaking about China and Venezuela's human rights record, Craft said that the human rights council "includes the voices of the very human rights violators it was designed to counter."
"I can not turn away from the people in Venezuela, Syria, and South Sudan," she said. "And I cannot turn away from the mistreatment of the Taiwanese, the Hong Kongers, the Tibetans, the Rohingyas, and many, many more," she added.
The United States withdrew from the United Nations Human Rights Council in 2018, citing its biased treatment of Israel and its failure to address serious abuses throughout the world.
The Ambassador addressed US President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw from the council and said that he worked hard to address the council's problems. "But when nothing changed, we made a principle decision to withdraw. The human rights council has given us no reason to reconsider our decision. In its current composition and direction, the council is failing to live up to its name."
Craft addressed the human rights council's treatment of Israel at the event. "We must deal with the insanity at the center of the human rights council's persistent and egregious anti-Israel bias," she said.
"Israel is the only country singled out by the council for scrutiny under what is known as "agenda item seven," Craft continued. "No other country is targeted in this way. Not the murderous Assad regime in Syria, not the disastrous Maduro regime in Venezuela, and not the Chinese communist party responsible for abuses. Not Russia, Cuba, or North Korea. Israel, only Israel."
"Again, item seven has a single purpose: to provide a platform for nations to target Israel. It does nothing to advance dialogue, human rights, or the cause of peace. And it must go," she said.
Ambassador Craft went on to say that she looks at the Abraham Accords as a way to bring normalization, peace, and prosperity to the Middle East. "We just had Morocco; we were really going to move forward with this," she said. "And that's the way that I think we can counter a lot of the countries in the human rights council, by securing more countries in the Abraham Accords, and by securing normalization in the Middle East."


