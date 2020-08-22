Weizmann institute to offer program to mitigate damage caused by COVID-19

The Weizmann Institute of Science will offer an emergency program meant to help those in their post-doctorates who have been hurt by the coronavirus plague, the Institute announced on Thursday.As the coronavirus began spreading, many were forced to alter their academic plans in order to accommodate the new restrictions, many of them about to leave for other countries to begin their postdocs, as well as those who had already gone abroad, but were forced to return to Israel early due to the situation, about 30 postdoctoral over the course of two years. This program is meant to help fund the postdoc research of those who are found eligible, with a total fund of two million dollars, one half from the leadership of the Institute, the other half from research grants that support the Institute labs which will host the 30 researchers who will be accepted in, over the course of two years. “Research institutions around the world have reduced the scope of their activities due to the pandemic; budgets and scholarships have been cut; strict travel regulations limit entry to other countries," said Prof. Mike Fainzilber, Chair of the Feinberg Graduate School Postdoctoral Fellowship Program. "These emergency postdoc fellowships enable the Institute to provide some interim support to Israeli scientists – or those who want to live in Israel – who have been affected by the corona crisis, to help them stay on the academic track.”“Postdoctoral research is an important step in the career path of a scientist. The Institute is thus committed to assisting young researchers who have been adversely affected by the pandemic," said President of the Weizmann Institute of Science, Prof. Alon Chen. "helping them realize their scientific potential and giving them the opportunity to complete their scientific research at the Weizmann Institute of Science,”