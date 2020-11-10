Weizmann ranked eighth worldwide for research quality

The institute is one of only two institutions outside the US who made it to the top ten. The other is Shandong University in China which ranked at number ten. The next Israeli university on the ranking is the Hebrew University in Jerusalem, which ranked at number 395, followed by Technion Institute of Technology in Haifa at 454.

In a sub-ranking for Life and Earth Sciences, Weizmann ranked fourth in the world.

The Leiden Ranking is quantitative and does not use subjective surveys. The data includes the number of scientific publications by scientists from various universities and research institutes, the number of citations for scientific papers (which indicates the quality of the research) and information about the size of the institutions.

Weizmann has risen from 17th place to the current ranking of eighth place over the past decade.

Some 20% of papers authored by Weizmann scientists were ranked in the top 10% for scientific impact and over 20% of the papers authored by Weizmann scientists in the Biomedical and Health Sciences and in Life and Earth sciences were ranked in the top 10% for scientific impact.

Some 2.5% of scientific papers by scientists at the Institute were in the top percentile for scientific impact and 65.8% were in the top half of the papers with the greatest impact.

Scientific papers authored by Weizmann scientists were cited 36,129 times between 2015 and 2018.

Between 2015 and 2018, 263 papers were published on Life and Earth sciences by Weizmann scientists, while 1,084 were on physical sciences and engineering, 919 were on biomedical and health sciences, 227 were on mathematics and computer science and 65 were on social sciences and humanities.

The Weizmann Institute of Science was ranked eighth globally for research quality in a ranking published by the Centre for Science and Technology Studies (CWTS) of Leiden University in the Netherlands.