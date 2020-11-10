The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Weizmann ranked eighth worldwide for research quality

The institute is one of only two institutions outside of the US who made it to the top ten.

By TZVI JOFFRE  
NOVEMBER 10, 2020 08:51
The Weizmann Institute of Science in Rehovot. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
The Weizmann Institute of Science in Rehovot.
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
The Weizmann Institute of Science was ranked eighth globally for research quality in a ranking published by the Centre for Science and Technology Studies (CWTS) of Leiden University in the Netherlands.
The institute is one of only two institutions outside the US who made it to the top ten. The other is Shandong University in China which ranked at number ten. The next Israeli university on the ranking is the Hebrew University in Jerusalem, which ranked at number 395, followed by Technion Institute of Technology in Haifa at 454.
In a sub-ranking for Life and Earth Sciences, Weizmann ranked fourth in the world.
The Leiden Ranking is quantitative and does not use subjective surveys. The data includes the number of scientific publications by scientists from various universities and research institutes, the number of citations for scientific papers (which indicates the quality of the research) and information about the size of the institutions.
Weizmann has risen from 17th place to the current ranking of eighth place over the past decade.
Some 20% of papers authored by Weizmann scientists were ranked in the top 10% for scientific impact and over 20% of the papers authored by Weizmann scientists in the Biomedical and Health Sciences and in Life and Earth sciences were ranked in the top 10% for scientific impact.
Some 2.5% of scientific papers by scientists at the Institute were in the top percentile for scientific impact and 65.8% were in the top half of the papers with the greatest impact.
Scientific papers authored by Weizmann scientists were cited 36,129 times between 2015 and 2018.
Between 2015 and 2018, 263 papers were published on Life and Earth sciences by Weizmann scientists, while 1,084 were on physical sciences and engineering, 919 were on biomedical and health sciences, 227 were on mathematics and computer science and 65 were on social sciences and humanities.


Tags university weizmann institute science research
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Iran consistency By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Biden faces challenges dealing with schism in American society – opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Joan Ryan Cleansing the Labour Party of antisemitism, anti-Zionism and Corbyn By JOAN RYAN
Micah Halpern Cheering for Biden is followed by antisemitic slurs towards Jews - opinion By MICAH HALPERN
My Word: James Bond and politically challenging times By LIAT COLLINS

Most Read

1 'Islamist terrorist' responsible for Vienna attack, five killed - minister
People take pictures of a light symbol, marking the place where Viennese synagogues once stood before they were destroyed, after a ceremony to mark the 80th anniversary of Kristallnacht, also known as Night of Broken Glass, in front of a then destroyed Synagogue in Vienna, Austria November 8, 2018.
2 Jewish Prof. who called every election since 1984 predicts Biden will win
US DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL candidate Joe Biden arrives at a campaign event in Hermantown, Minnesota, September 18, 2020
3 Kamala Harris: We will restore aid to Palestinians, renew ties
Sen. Kamala Harris in the Russell Senate Office Building, June 24, 2020
4 Jared Kushner, Melania Trump suggest time has come for Trump to concede
US President Donald Trump and senior adviser Jared Kushner leave the World Economic Forum, 2020.
5 Armenian PM to Post: Israel joins forces with the devil
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan greets reservists at the Defence Ministry's base before their departure for the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Yerevan, Armenia, October 16, 2020.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by