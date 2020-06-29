What are Israel's new coronavirus restrictions?

The coronavirus cabinet voted to roll out a series of new restrictions on Monday, as the number of people infected with the virus has continued to rise for the past month. On Monday night, the Health Ministry reported some 432 new patients since midnight.Below are Israel's new coronavirus restrictions:
- Cultural events and performances: 250 attendees
- Life-cycle events, communal prayers, all other social gatherings: 50 participants
- Weddings: Outdoor - 250; Indoor - 250 until July 10; Indoor from July 10 to 31 - 100
- Public sector workers: 30% work from home
- University exams: Online, except in extreme circumstances
- Camps: 28 children in a group