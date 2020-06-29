The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
What are Israel's new coronavirus restrictions?

The number of attendees at cultural and social events have been limited.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 29, 2020 20:41
Employees of Chevra Kadisha, the main group that oversees Jewish burials in Israel, adjust their protective gear at a special centre that prepares bodies of Jews who died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a cemetery in Tel Aviv, Israel March 31, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)
(photo credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)
The coronavirus cabinet voted to roll out a series of new restrictions on Monday, as the number of people infected with the virus has continued to rise for the past month. On Monday night, the Health Ministry reported some 432 new patients since midnight.
Below are Israel's new coronavirus restrictions:
  • Cultural events and performances: 250 attendees
  • Life-cycle events, communal prayers, all other social gatherings: 50 participants 
  • Weddings: Outdoor - 250; Indoor - 250 until July 10; Indoor from July 10 to 31 - 100
  • Public sector workers: 30% work from home
  • University exams: Online, except in extreme circumstances
  • Camps: 28 children in a group


