What are Israel's new coronavirus restrictions?

Cultural events and performances: 250 attendees

Life-cycle events, communal prayers, all other social gatherings: 50 participants

Weddings: Outdoor - 250; Indoor - 250 until July 10; Indoor from July 10 to 31 - 100

Public sector workers: 30% work from home

University exams: Online, except in extreme circumstances

Camps: 28 children in a group

The coronavirus cabinet voted to roll out a series of new restrictions on Monday, as the number of people infected with the virus has continued to rise for the past month. On Monday night, the Health Ministry reported some 432 new patients since midnight.Below are Israel's new coronavirus restrictions: