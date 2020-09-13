The Coronavirus High Holy Days Lockdown will last from September 18 to October 9, restrictions are as follows:- Travel more than 500 meters from home forbidden- Gatherings only up to 10 people inside, 20 outside- Education system closed, except for special education- Public sector workers operate in limited capacity- Private sector can work as usual, following Purple Ribbon directives- Prayer services outside, according to regulations soon to be finalized cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });- Restaurants shuttered, except for delivery- Retail, tourist sites and other leisure activities closed
The airport will remain open and people can do sports activities on their own.
