What made Netanyahu change his mind regarding lockdowns? - analysis

Between Sunday morning, when coronavirus cabinet ministers decided on a lockdown of mainly haredi (ultra-Orthodox) and Arab cities, and Sunday evening, when an evening curfew was decided instead, something must have happened.According to Netanyahu in his address on Sunday evening, what happened was not political. There were just 10 more cities added to the red list, which required a reassessment. He made no mention of a fiercely worded letter from haredi mayors in which they threatened Netanyahu politically. But that letter must have had an impact on Netanyahu, whose political bloc of loyalists has shrunk since he alienated Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman and Yamina head Naftali Bennett. All Netanyahu has left besides his own Likud is United Torah Judaism and Shas, and he cannot afford to lose them.The final thing that happened during those hours was that Bennett was greeted warmly in the haredi city Elad, as he had been recently in Bnei Brak and Beitar Ilit. What Bennett said Elad did not make news. It was the signs and the smiles in Elad that did the talking. "Thank you Bibi, it's time for Bennett," the signs said, which after they were picked up on social media undoubtedly reached Netanyahu.Bennett's Yamina party continues rising in the polls, this time at the expense of Yesh Atid, which lost support due to this past week's rebellion against its leader Yair Lapid. cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });A survey taken by pollster Camil Fuchs for Channel 13 found that Yamina had passed Yesh Atid into second place. According to the poll, if elections would be held now, Likud would win 31 seats, Yamina 21 and Yesh Atid 18.The results were broadcast on Monday night, 2 hours after Netanyahu's address in which he falsely accused Bennett of making controversial statements that were actually made only by Liberman. But Netanyahu has his own polls with similar results. With such numbers facing Netanyahu, it is no wonder he considered his own political health in making his decisions and not just as he said, the health of the country.