The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

What do we know about the Eilat rape case, and what can we expect?

The maximum sentence for rape for an adult is 20 years, but courts often give sentences below the maximum for a variety of crimes.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB  
SEPTEMBER 1, 2020 17:19
Israelis take part in a demonstration in support of the 16 year old victim of a gang rape in Eilat a few days ago, in Tel Aviv. August 22, 2020 (photo credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)
Israelis take part in a demonstration in support of the 16 year old victim of a gang rape in Eilat a few days ago, in Tel Aviv. August 22, 2020
(photo credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)
The whirlwind of facts and suspects in the Eilat rape case has left many lost in understanding where things stand and what is next.
While the dust has not yet settled, it seems that the focus in the case has shifted from around 30 suspects to slightly under 20, and now down to 11 who are expected to be indicted.
Of the 11, leaks indicate that five will be indicted for rape as early as this weekend.
There are only leaks and even fewer concrete details – let alone names at this point, because three of those expected to be indicted for rape are minors – so there is a gag order on much of the case.
From the leaks, it appears that two of the three minors are 17-year-old twins and the third minor was initially released and then rearrested. The circumstances of his release and re-arrest are still a mystery.
Two others of those expected to be indicted are 27 years old.
The other six suspects who might be indicted could be indicted for a range of more minor crimes, such as actively facilitating the crime or failure to prevent it.
If indicted, these six will likely be charged at a later date than the five at the center of the probe.
From these four groups – adults accused of rape, minors accused of rape, adults accused of minor crimes and minors accused of minor crimes – there will likely be four corresponding categories of sentences if they are convicted.
The maximum sentence for an adult for rape is 20 years, but courts often give sentences below the maximum for a variety of crimes.
Raping a minor would tend to make a court lean toward the maximum sentence, especially a gang-style rape which captured headlines and has drawn national outcries, in order to send a clear, zero-tolerance message.
Minors who rape a minor in general would be treated with greater leniency, but not necessarily in these circumstances – especially 17-year-old minors who are close to the age of being treated legally as a grown up.
Although the Ashkelon Magistrate’s Court wanted to let the two 17-year-old minors go to house arrest pending their indictment because they have no prior criminal record, the police have appealed this.
Furthermore, the later trial judge who decides sentencing may take a more severe view.
Those suspects eventually indicted for failure to prevent a felony face a maximum of only two years in prison.
Indictments for failure to prevent a crime are rare in Israel – and don't even exist in some countries, where an affirmative criminal act is required.
There is a strong chance that these suspects will get less than two years, and may even escape jail time altogether in favor of community service.
Some of these six are also minors, which may get them even greater leniency.
Their fate depends on whether the eventual trial court believes the main message will be sent by treating the rapists harshly or whether those who did not stop the crime must also be treated more harshly than usual.


Tags Eilat women rape statutory rape
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo It's smart to take COVID precautions as children head back to school By JPOST EDITORIAL
Yochi Rappaport The Women of the Wall extend forgiveness to those who wronged them By YOCHI RAPPEPORT
Susan Hattis Rolef Can the many schisms in Israeli society ever be reconciled? – opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
David Golinkin A Jewish view of non-violent protest and civil disobedience By DAVID GOLINKIN
Emily Schrader With the UAE deal, the BDS movement is over By EMILY SCHRADER

Most Read

1 New bill aims to change law regarding who can make aliyah
An Israeli flag is seen on the first of Israel's El Al Airlines order of 16 Boeing 787 Dreamliner jets, as it lands at Ben Gurion International Airport, near Tel Aviv, Israel August 23, 2017. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
2 Netanyahu: Palestinians no longer have a veto on peace
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US president special adviser Jared Kushner, and Special Assistant to the US president Avi Berkowitz
3 Israeli doctors to ‘zap’ COVID-19 patients back to health in new treatment
Ichilov Medical team at the coronavirus unit, in the Ichilov hospital, Tel Aviv, Israel, July 28, 2020.
4 IDF strikes Hezbollah targets following shots fired at IDF position
A flare dropped by the Israeli army lights up the sky in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on February 24, 2020.
5 Police: We have solved the gang-rape case of the 16-year-old in Eilat
Israelis take part in a demonstration in support of the 16-year-old victim of a gang rape in Eilat, Tel Aviv, August 23, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by