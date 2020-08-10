What will Israel’s school look like come Sept. 21?

Preschools and All Grades Special Education Classroom - standard, six days a weekAfter school program - five days a week, consistent group of children Health statement signed daily
Grades 1-2 Classroom - standard, five days a week After school program - five days a week, consistent group of children Health statement signed daily
Grades 3-4 Classroom - capsules of up to 18 students, five-days a week Masks - during breaks, 4th graders in class Health statement signed daily
Grades 5-6 Classroom - capsules of up to 18 students, two days a week in school (at least nine hours) and three days distance learning Masks - during class and breaks Social distancing - children will sit at their own tables Health statement signed daily
Grades 7-12 Classroom - capsules of up to 18 students, two days a week in school (at least 10 hours) and three days distance learning Up to five small groups for electives Masks - during class and breaks Social distancing - children will sit at their own tables Health statement signed daily
Grades 1-2 Classroom - standard, five days a week After school program - five days a week, consistent group of children Health statement signed daily
Grades 3-4 Classroom - capsules of up to 18 students, five-days a week Masks - during breaks, 4th graders in class Health statement signed daily
Grades 5-6 Classroom - capsules of up to 18 students, two days a week in school (at least nine hours) and three days distance learning Masks - during class and breaks Social distancing - children will sit at their own tables Health statement signed daily
Grades 7-12 Classroom - capsules of up to 18 students, two days a week in school (at least 10 hours) and three days distance learning Up to five small groups for electives Masks - during class and breaks Social distancing - children will sit at their own tables Health statement signed daily