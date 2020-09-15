The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
What will Netanyahu, Katz do to prevent economic fallout amid lockdown?

Economy Minister Amir Peretz is pushing to adopt a ‘German Model’ of unemployment, but how will this help hundreds of mall workers who are about to be sent on unpaid leave?

By HAGAY HACOHEN  
SEPTEMBER 15, 2020 17:29
Israel Katz (L) whispers to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) during a cabinet meeting, December 9th, 2018 (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Israel Katz (L) whispers to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) during a cabinet meeting, December 9th, 2018
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told the nation on Sunday that he instructed Finance Minister Israel Katz to present the government with a new economic plan to help businesses on Thursday, less than 24 hours before a three-week lockdown is set to begin.  
Katz promised on Monday “to do everything to ensure businesses will keep working and that there will be as few unemployed workers as possible,” N12 reported. He pointed out that the bar to receive state aid was lowered from a 40% loss, when compared to 2019, to a 25% loss. “We are putting together a safety net for hotels and restaurants,” he added. 
Katz lauded a Central Bureau of Statistics study which reported COVID-19 related unemployment went down from 10.3% to 9.8%.
In theory, this means unemployment benefits could be reduced because the CBS reported it is now below 10%.
However, such a step seems unlikely as many business owners intend to send their employees on unpaid leave now when the three weeks lockdown becomes a fact.  
Restaurant owners decided to break plates in protest at the exact moment Netanyahu will sign the Bahrain accords on Tuesday evening. Yesh Atid MK Idan Roll slammed the current restrictions, asking why it is not allowed to pick up a take-out, which would offer eateries a way to make some money, but accepted to go out and pick a citron for the holiday of Sukkot. 
“It’s not allowed to dip in a pool,” he tweeted, “but fine to dip in the Mikveh [ritual bathing house]... come on government, share your reasons with us!”
Eilat Mayor Meir Yitzhal Halevi joked on Monday evening that he now calls his city “Eiltos,” adding the Greek-sounding suffix, because he thinks it’s unfair Israelis are allowed to go to Greece “which has more COVID-19 patients than Eilat,” but not to his city, he told N12.
Tourism Minister Asaf Zamir called on the government to create a special outlay for the southern city and exclude guest-houses in the north of the country from the lockdown rules. 
"People don't get infected in a guest house any more than they do at home,” he said on Tuesday, “and the 500 meter [zone] restriction, which ends their operation, is not reasonable."
HEALTH MINISTER Yuli Edelstein warned before the decision of a nationwide lockdown was adopted that he won’t accept a “Swiss Cheese” outlay, meaning full of holes. Now it seems various groups are attempting to drill such holes for their own interests ahead of the Friday deadline. 
Avi Shomer, one of the owners of Tzomet Sfarim bookstores, openly said “we no longer believe the government.”  
“Until they decide something, and sign it into law, we will have a COVID-19 vaccination,” he told The Marker.
The government had months to prepare for the possibility of a second lockdown, and “we [still] can’t get answers as to whether chains [in shopping malls] can operate a delivery service or allow people to collect items [on location],” Head of the Union of Commercial and Food Chains Dedi Dizel said.  
Hundreds of shopping mall workers are expected to lose their jobs since their employers now just need workers to handle internet orders and logistics.
The CEO of BIG Shopping Centers wrote to his workers that this is “one of the greatest debacles the country has experienced since it was established.” BIG informed its renters they won’t be asked to pay rent or management fees during the lockdown.  
The Unemployment Service released a report on Tuesday pointing to a steady decline in the numbers of Israelis able to secure work after being let go: 282,000 in May, 179,000 in June, 42,000 in July and 20,500 in August.
The service warned that those who aren't able to bounce back to the employment market might find it very hard to gain employment later on.
More Israelis were seeking work in July and August than those hired.   
Economy Minister Amir Peretz called to "unite around a flexible model of unpaid leave and in so doing, bring back in a short amount of time thousands of workers to the job market."
Peretz had been calling on Israel to adopt a “German Model” of unemployment in an effort to fight back a trend of people relying on unemployment grants until next year, which Netanyahu and Katz already promised to extend as long as the CBS reports the unemployment figure is 10% or more.


