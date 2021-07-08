The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
What you need to know about Israel's serious COVID-19 patients

The majority of people with serious cases had an underlying medical condition before contracting the virus.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
JULY 8, 2021 20:17
The Delta variant of the coronavirus has not led to an uptick in serious cases, contrary to public alarm, Health Ministry data obtained by The Jerusalem Post found Thursday.
The average age of serious cases on Thursday afternoon was 64, the ministry showed, and the majority of people (56%) had some additional underlying medical condition before contracting the virus.
However, it was correct that more than half (53%) of hospitalized people had been fully vaccinated.
Looking at those hospitalized, a separate Health Ministry report showed that only two were children and one was an unvaccinated pregnant woman.
The number of serious ill patients rises and drops daily based on the status of those hospitalized with the virus. On Thursday morning, the Health Ministry reported 46 serious patients, but on Thursday evening it showed only 37 – a decline of nine people.
Many of the patients who are on the list of serious cases were not admitted even within the last week, according to a spokesperson for the Health Ministry. The Post asked for data on anyone listed as serious in the last month, and found that the majority were infected several weeks ago, before the Delta variant was known to have become predominant.
Moreover, there is a discrepancy between the cases that the hospitals consider serious and those listed by the Health Ministry.
According to a report by N12, while the ministry showed 46 serious cases, the hospitals reported only 32. That’s because the ministry is counting people who have recovered from the virus but remain in serious condition and the hospitals are only counting people who are positive for corona.
The report showed that in 10 Israeli hospitals there are still no COVID-19 patients at all.
The Health Ministry has been using the same criteria to define serious patients since July 2020, according to coronavirus commissioner Prof. Nachman Ash, who spoke to the press on Wednesday. However, some medical experts say that definition does not really indicate the stress on the health system.
Prof. Amit Asa, deputy director of Samson Assuta Ashdod Hospital, said in a TV interview that decision makers should be looking at the number of critical and intubated patients rather than serious cases, since serious includes anyone who needs external assistance to breathe.
“If you really look at those patients, there is not really an increase,” Asa said. “There is no crowding in the hospitals and it has been at least a month since the Indian (Delta) variant entered the country.”
He added that if and when there is a spike in the number of critical and intubated patients, “this will be a sign that we are losing control of the outbreak and then we can call it a fourth wave. We are not there yet and there are not any clear indications that we are going to get there anytime soon.”


Tags delta Coronavirus COVID-19
