Which Israeli online services benefited most from coronavirus? - report

An extensive report compiled by Bezeq International, Pelephone and Yes reveals how the internet was used during the coronavirus lockdown, which companies benefited most from the situation, which are still experiencing a rise in usage and which took a hit."The research we conducted at the three companies allowed us to analyze how our lives changed during one of the most challenging periods since the founding of our state," said Ilan Sigal, VP of Marketing at Bezeq International, Pelephone and Yes. "From the beginning of the coronavirus crisis we have seen the big changes in habits in all areas of the Israeli public: Leisure, culture, shopping, traffic and interpersonal interactions. Zoom app has no doubt become the queen of the coronavirus era, even today with the return to the new routine there is a huge increase in its use and I believe it will stay with us for a long time," Sigal added.
Delivery services:Undoubtedly the companies that benefited most from the lockdown were the online food delivery sites and apps. Once Israel restricted citizens from leaving the house for more than 100-meters, there was a spike of 130% in usage of such websites/apps, whereas after the restrictions were lifted, there is still a 100% rise in usage.When it comes to supermarkets, during the first wave of restrictions, online delivery requests saw a 40% rise and a 100% rise after the strict 100-meters restriction was imposed. However, upon the lifting of restrictions, the services saw a 20% decrease in usage.The biggest losers in revenue during the lockdown were the delivery services, such as eBay and Amazon who suffered a 20% decrease in usage.Social Media and apps:The company whose product was most successful is Zoom. The app saw a 5,000% increase in users since the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak in Israel.Both TikTok and Facebook saw a rise in usage during the lockdown and are still being used more often. TikTok had a 30% increase in usage when the restrictions began and stands at a 60% increase today, whereas Facebook saw a 30% increase during lockdown and 10% increase today.WhatsApp reported a 40% increase in usage during the lockdown, however, after the restrictions were lifted, activity returned to normal.Instagram on the other hand reported a 10% decrease in usage during the lockdown. Activity went back to normal after the restrictions started getting lifted.Cellular and internet usage:Cellular and internet usage saw a spike during the lockdown, one which still continues today. A 25% increase in phone calls maintains today, 40% rise in internet usage, lowered to 20% increase after restrictions were lifted, while a 15% increase in cellular data usage during lockdown was lightly lowered to a 10% increase today.Television:The Israeli public grew tired of watching the news over time, while the news channels experienced a 120% increase in viewers during the first wave of restrictions, it slowly decreased to a 60% increase, which reached a 30% increase since restrictions were lifted.During the lockdown, the public watched up to 60% more movies and shows, as VOD viewings spiked up to a 90% increase. The viewings dropped to the normal percentage of viewings after restrictions were lifted, whereas VOD viewings remained 30% higher.Sport broadcasts took a massive hit since the beginning of the pandemic as it experienced an 85% decrease in viewings, a decrease that maintains today as well.Travels:Israelis stopped flying abroad altogether with a 99% decrease in flights booked since the 100-meters restriction was imposed. The Israeli roads were also empty with Waze reporting a 40% decrease in usage during the pandemic, a number which deteriorated during Passover to a 90% decrease in usage. Nowadays, Waze still report a 30% decrease.
