The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

White City – Making a home in Israel

Situated near the picturesque Carmel Market and the historic Neve Zedek neighborhood, White City Residence presents the ultimate in luxury living.

By ALAN ROSENBAUM  
JUNE 21, 2020 15:27
The White City (photo credit: MOR BACHAR)
The White City
(photo credit: MOR BACHAR)
The link between the land of Israel and the Jewish people is as old as the Bible. Today, the State of Israel is a thriving, successful country, with almost nine million residents, and is home to nearly half of the world’s Jews. Israel has received world-wide acclaim for its successful strategy in combating the Corona pandemic. When the crisis began, Israel acted quickly and decisively, closing its borders and implementing emergency procedures. Recent surveys have shown Israel to be among the top three countries in the world in Coronavirus safety.   
Israel is much more than a successful country that has fought off COVID-19. At a time when antisemitism in the world is increasing, it is the home and haven for all Jews. Anti-Semitic incidents in the United States hit a four-decade high in 2019, and recent reports from Europe have pointed to an increase in antisemitism, both in terms of hate incidents and anti-Jewish attitudes.
If you are looking for a safe and comfortable home in the heart of Tel Aviv, White City Residence is for you. Situated near the picturesque Carmel Market and the historic Neve Zedek neighborhood, it presents the ultimate in luxury living, from the spacious Armani-designed lobby to the custom-designed lofts, mini-penthouses, and duplexes.  White City Residence is a lively, cosmopolitan community – a ‘vertical neighborhood’ – comprised of residents of all ages from around the world, who enjoy living in Tel Aviv’s most sought-after location.  
As one White City resident says, “My husband and I finally made Aliyah from England in 2019. It was a lifelong aspiration for both of us that began in our youth. Although we enjoyed a wonderful life in London, with successful and fulfilling careers, a large circle of good friends and a vibrant , thriving Jewish community, we have not looked back.”
Residents enjoy not only the high-end experience and facilities, but the care and assistance of the building’s management team, who help residents feel at home.  “We don’t want anyone to feel like they are strangers here,” says Ran ben Avraham, Deputy CEO of ZMH Hammerman, developers of White City. Building residents can turn to management staff in all matters, large and small, for assistance. In addition, the building’s full-time doorman, and discreet security creates a safe, friendly environment for all residents.
“Waking up each day, enjoying the rooftop views of Neve Tzedek with the light streaming in through the huge windows is life enhancing,” reports a resident. “Being able to enjoy the top-class facilities of the pool, gym, spa and lounge, makes us feel as though we are living in a luxury hotel with concierge services that are always ready to be of help. We are very happy and feel fortunate to be living here.”
What makes White City special is not only what’s inside, but what awaits outside. The Carmel Market, home to Tel Aviv’s freshest fruits and vegetables, is just a five-minute stroll from your home.  The stunning Mediterranean Sea is steps from your door, and the quaint, narrow streets of Neve Zedek are nearby.  
Young families, working couples, and active retirees – all are among those who enjoy living in White City. Top-quality schools are close by, along with the freedom and safety that children enjoy in Israel. White City includes a synagogue on the premises.
The building’s lobby includes a lounge, where residents can meet and greet guests, and a conference room, complete with audio-visual equipment, as well as outdoor and indoor venues suitable for events of up to 100 guests. For those who want the best location in the choicest neighborhood in Tel Aviv, White City can become your home. A select number of penthouses, lofts, and duplexes are still available, all customizable, and in move-in condition. For more information, visit www.whitecityresale.com/home-1.html or call 03-516-4623.


Tags Tel Aviv florentin tel aviv south tel aviv
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Harassing Jews By JPOST EDITORIAL
Netanyahu's desensitizing of the public is dangerous for Israel – opinion By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Normalization and gifts with strings attached By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Olmert to 'Post': Netanyahu's incitement could once again lead to murder By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum If Black Lives Matter, then don't Palestinian Lives? By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
2 Chinese military scientist arrested at US airport, stole US lab research
China and United States flags
3 Hadassah doctors crack the cause of fatal corona blood clots
Red blood cells (illustrative)
4 Turkey drew up plans to invade Greece and Armenia - secret documents
A Turkish miltary convoy is pictured in Kilis near the Turkish-Syrian border, Turkey, October 9, 2019
5 Did Putin save Israel from Obama at UN, and why are we hearing this now?
Russian President Vladimir Putin
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by