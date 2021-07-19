Who is spreading most of the COVID vaccine misinformation on social media?

Over the weekend, the president accused Facebook and other social media platforms of “killing people” by spreading lies about the coronavirus vaccines.

A report by the London-based Center for Countering Digital Hate has shown that 65% of these lies stem largely from “12 anti-vaxxers who play leading roles in spreading digital misinformation about COVID vaccines” – people who have large numbers of followers, produce high volumes of anti-vaccine content or have seen rapid growth of their social media accounts during the course of the coronavirus crisis.

“Influence is not democratized on social media but concentrated,” CCDH founder and CEO Imran Ahmed told The Jerusalem Post. “A small number of people hold a disproportionate amount of influence on social media.”

Ahmed said that this concept applies to other sectors, as well, such as antisemitism, racism and other forms of hate speech. He highlighted what happened during the recent escalation between Israel and Hamas, where a small but strong group of anti-Israeli influencers took to social media to condemn the Jewish state and thread antisemitic themes into the narrative.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}

“You can find the source point if you work on tracking it backward,” he explained. “It is a small number of websites and influencers that get retweeted and shared.”



THE ORGANIZATION'S COVID analysis centered on 812,000 anti-vaccine posts shared on Facebook or Twitter between February 1 and March 16, 2021 – two-thirds of which were shared by what CCDH calls the “Disinformation Dozen.”

The 12 are Joseph Mercola, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., Ty and Charlene Bollinger, Sherri Tenpenny, Rizza Islam, Rashid Buttar, Erin Elizabeth, Sayer Ji, Kelly Brogan, Christiane Northrup, Ben Tapper and Kevin Jenkins.

Mercola is described as an “anti-vaccine entrepreneur” with 3.6 million social media followers. He sells dietary supplements and false cures as alternatives to vaccines.

The Bollingers sell books and DVDs about vaccines, cancer and COVID-19. They have promoted the conspiracy theory that Bill Gates plans to inject everyone with microchips as part of a vaccination program.

And Islam, for example, promoted the false idea that COVID vaccines make women infertile in a tweet last June and written lies like “I beat COVID in 48 hours. This is how: 1 – No solid foods, only hot soups with vegetable broth, no dairy, lots of spices including turmeric and cayenne pepper. 2 – Roughly two gallons of water each day = 4 gallons of water that I drank in two days. 3 – 4,000 mgs of vit. C every four hours.”

On Facebook, their posts represented 73% of anti-vaccination misinformation content and on 17% on Twitter.



RESEARCHERS HAVE connected vaccine misinformation shared on social platforms with increased vaccine hesitancy.

“Exposure to even a small amount of online vaccine misinformation has been shown by the Vaccine Confidence Project to reduce the number of people willing to take a Covid vaccine by up to 8.8%,” the report claimed.

Unvaccinated individuals are more likely to contract coronavirus, develop severe disease and die.

Although the names and profiles of the dozen were presented to Facebook when the report first came out, including to the company’s owner, the company failed to remove the majority of these profiles, Ahmed told the Post.

“Despite repeatedly violating Facebook, Instagram and Twitter’s terms of service agreements, nine of the Disinformation Dozen remain on all three platforms, while just three have been comprehensively removed from just one platform,” the report showed.

Ahmed said that the best way to stop the spread of this harmful content is to remove these profiles and the organizations they control or fund from the social networks, since they are violating their terms and services anyway. He said policies put into place by Facebook and Twitter have been largely ineffective.

“Research conducted by CCDH last year has shown that platforms fail to act on 95% of the COVID and vaccine misinformation reported to them,” the report said.

Gabriel Weimann, professor of communication and senior researcher at the IDC Herzliya’s Institute for Counter Terrorism, who has published reports calling out TikTok for allowing a growing number of antisemitic videos on its platform, praised the CCDH report and said, “they call for action by naming those dozen distributors, which I think is one of the promising ways to fight back – not just in the case of COVID, but in general.”

He said the message should be that even in liberal democratic societies, despite their desire to allow free speech and free communication, “we have and should have redlines that should not be crossed.”



FACEBOOK RESPONDED this week to Biden’s claims in a statement by its vice president of integrity Gary Rosen, who said that “while social media plays an important role in society, it is clear that we need a whole-of-society approach to end this pandemic.”

According to Rosen, since the beginning of the pandemic, Facebook has removed more than 18 million instances of COVID-19 misinformation and reduced visibility of more than 167 million pieces of content that were highlighted by its network of fact-checkers.

CCDH offered six ways that social networks can take action against the plague of misinformation: “Establish a clear threshold for enforcement action; display corrective posts to users exposed to disinformation; add warning screens when users click links to misinformation sites; institute an accountability API to allow experts on sensitive and high-importance topics to perform the human analysis that will ultimately make Facebook’s AI more effective; platforms can also offer guidance for users wishing to debunk information without running afoul of enforcers; and ban private and secret anti-vaccine Facebook Groups.”

“We differentiate between anti-vaxxers and vaccine-hesitant,” Ahmed concluded. “Anti-vaxxers create an industry in which they profit from spreading misinformation about COVID, vaccines and doctors. Most people are victims of being bombarded with misinformation.”

Around two-thirds of anti-vaccination misinformation is being shared by just a dozen social media influencers, according to a report that was recently published and resurfaced this month in light of comments made by US President Joe Biden.