Why does Israel keep on screwing up COVID travel rules? – analysis

Just two weeks after Israel reopened its borders to foreign nationals – albeit with significant limitations – the specter of putting certain countries into travel ban and the umpteenth regulations blunder involving the Sputnik vaccine continue to demonstrate how the country is not working on its travel policies in a serious manner.

In the days ahead of November 1, when Israel was set to reopen its borders to vaccinated or recovered foreign nationals, many foreign citizens eager to visit the county – either for personal and family reasons, work/business purpose or out of a deep desire to explore the nation as tourists – sighed with relief.

True, major limitations were set in place in terms of who would be considered protected against the virus, but those lucky enough to meet the criteria thought that they could finally travel to Israel with no drama involved. Those who did not – like first-degree relatives of Israelis vaccinated or recovered over six months earlier and not boosted – imagined that they would just be able to continue to obtain special permissions to enter Israel as long as they were willing to quarantine.

It turned out that all of them went wrong.

First, the criteria themselves changed several times within a few days. A first announcement by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on October 21 said that people would be considered vaccinated seven days after their second (or third) Pfizer shot, as it happens with Israelis. A week later, on October 28 – just three days before bordered reopened - when the Health Ministry issues the official rules, the days had become 14.

Travelers at the Ben Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv on September 6, 2021. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

In addition, the ministry said that while non-electronic vaccination certificates would be accepted, this was not going to be true for recovery certificates, contrary to what appeared to be implied before. This left thousands of potential travelers from countries where such electronic documentation does not exist completely stuck – essentially all recovered individuals from nations that do not belong to the European Union Digital COVID Certificate consortium, which includes some 40 members, including Israel.

Then there were problems of lack of clarity and glitches in the system.

For example, nowhere in both Bennett and the ministry’s statement specified that health insurance was required, but it was.

And while inbound travelers in theory were given 48 hours prior to the flight to fill in the necessary passenger entry statement form – which included presenting the proper health documentation – 48, 24 and even a few hours before November 1, the form had not been updated to reflect the change in the system. Not a small problem considering that only by successfully filling out the form, a traveler could receive the approval to board the flight.

When asked about the issue in the afternoon of October 31, the ministry’s staff just responded that “the form was supposed to start working on November 1”, the same answer that two weeks later they gave to people inquiring about why the form would not accept the Sputnik vaccine as a valid vaccine on Sunday when according to the official government website featuring travel rules it was supposed to be accepted starting from Monday.

This time another little surprise was awaiting those who wish to travel after being vaccinated with Sputnik: the whole thing was delayed to December 1, hours after it was supposed to be already accepted.

In the meantime, even people who in spite of all the zigzags still meet the criteria to be allowed in the country often see themselves denied permission to enter the country after they fill in the form because of glitches in the system. Not even mentioning the day when the system itself was supposed to be down for four hours for an update and ended up being down for over double the time. Only at the seventh hour, the ministry sent out a statement allowing people to board the flights without the statement.

In addition, beginning the last days of October the whole outline granting special permission to first degree relatives of Israelis to enter the country, including for important life-cycle events, ceased to work, leaving many who were previously able to visit their loved ones with no possibility to do so.

One therefore cannot help but wonder: How can Israel continue to make such amatorial mistakes, both in designing the rules and in implementing them?

And even more worrisome on some level: Why nobody seems to care about the emotional damage this causes to so many of its citizens and supporters all over the world, or the economic harm to its tourist industry and many other sectors?

Month after month, rule after rule, the authorities do not appear even interested in learning their lesson from previous problems.

While everyone understands the need to preserve public health and protect Israel from the virus, this does not justify the constant delays, glitches, lack of clarity and frankly of empathy.

Meanwhile, Israeli citizens can travel back and forth as they pleased if they are fully vaccinated or recovered.

This is perfectly fine: freedom of movement is a fundamental right of a citizen and should not be curtailed if not in order to protect an equally important fundamental right. But maybe the need of a citizen who is about to give birth to have her foreign parents by her side should be as protected as the right to go on a beach vacation.

Meanwhile, health officials have started to hint that as morbidity goes up in many countries around the world, Israel might soon put some nations under travel ban again. For many, these generic statements are enough to start feeling anxious again about possibly being prevented from visiting or receiving the visits from their family members as it happened over long periods during the pandemic.

In the upcoming days, mainly thanks to the efforts of the NGO Yad L’Olim, which has been trying to raise awareness about all these issues among the Israeli authorities, the Knesset is supposed to have a hearing devoted to travel rules and all these problems, either before the Constitution or the Interior Affairs Committee.

Only time will tell if this meeting can mark the beginning of a change in the approach or everything will just continue to be the same balagan.