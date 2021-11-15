The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Why does Israel keep on screwing up COVID travel rules? – analysis

A travel rules blunder involving the Sputnik vaccine just highlights how much the country does not appear interested in learning its lessons.

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN
Published: NOVEMBER 15, 2021 18:08

Updated: NOVEMBER 15, 2021 18:22
TRAVELERS WALK through Ben-Gurion Airport earlier this year. (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)
TRAVELERS WALK through Ben-Gurion Airport earlier this year.
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)
Just two weeks after Israel reopened its borders to foreign nationals – albeit with significant limitations – the specter of putting certain countries into travel ban and the umpteenth regulations blunder involving the Sputnik vaccine continue to demonstrate how the country is not working on its travel policies in a serious manner.
In the days ahead of November 1, when Israel was set to reopen its borders to vaccinated or recovered foreign nationals, many foreign citizens eager to visit the county – either for personal and family reasons, work/business purpose or out of a deep desire to explore the nation as tourists – sighed with relief.
True, major limitations were set in place in terms of who would be considered protected against the virus, but those lucky enough to meet the criteria thought that they could finally travel to Israel with no drama involved. Those who did not – like first-degree relatives of Israelis vaccinated or recovered over six months earlier and not boosted – imagined that they would just be able to continue to obtain special permissions to enter Israel as long as they were willing to quarantine.
It turned out that all of them went wrong.
First, the criteria themselves changed several times within a few days. A first announcement by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on October 21 said that people would be considered vaccinated seven days after their second (or third) Pfizer shot, as it happens with Israelis. A week later, on October 28 – just three days before bordered reopened - when the Health Ministry issues the official rules, the days had become 14.
Travelers at the Ben Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv on September 6, 2021. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) Travelers at the Ben Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv on September 6, 2021. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
In addition, the ministry said that while non-electronic vaccination certificates would be accepted, this was not going to be true for recovery certificates, contrary to what appeared to be implied before. This left thousands of potential travelers from countries where such electronic documentation does not exist completely stuck – essentially all recovered individuals from nations that do not belong to the European Union Digital COVID Certificate consortium, which includes some 40 members, including Israel.
Then there were problems of lack of clarity and glitches in the system.
For example, nowhere in both Bennett and the ministry’s statement specified that health insurance was required, but it was.
And while inbound travelers in theory were given 48 hours prior to the flight to fill in the necessary passenger entry statement form – which included presenting the proper health documentation – 48, 24 and even a few hours before November 1, the form had not been updated to reflect the change in the system. Not a small problem considering that only by successfully filling out the form, a traveler could receive the approval to board the flight.
When asked about the issue in the afternoon of October 31, the ministry’s staff just responded that “the form was supposed to start working on November 1”, the same answer that two weeks later they gave to people inquiring about why the form would not accept the Sputnik vaccine as a valid vaccine on Sunday when according to the official government website featuring travel rules it was supposed to be accepted starting from Monday.
This time another little surprise was awaiting those who wish to travel after being vaccinated with Sputnik: the whole thing was delayed to December 1, hours after it was supposed to be already accepted.
In the meantime, even people who in spite of all the zigzags still meet the criteria to be allowed in the country often see themselves denied permission to enter the country after they fill in the form because of glitches in the system. Not even mentioning the day when the system itself was supposed to be down for four hours for an update and ended up being down for over double the time. Only at the seventh hour, the ministry sent out a statement allowing people to board the flights without the statement.
In addition, beginning the last days of October the whole outline granting special permission to first degree relatives of Israelis to enter the country, including for important life-cycle events, ceased to work, leaving many who were previously able to visit their loved ones with no possibility to do so.
One therefore cannot help but wonder: How can Israel continue to make such amatorial mistakes, both in designing the rules and in implementing them?
And even more worrisome on some level: Why nobody seems to care about the emotional damage this causes to so many of its citizens and supporters all over the world, or the economic harm to its tourist industry and many other sectors?
Month after month, rule after rule, the authorities do not appear even interested in learning their lesson from previous problems.
While everyone understands the need to preserve public health and protect Israel from the virus, this does not justify the constant delays, glitches, lack of clarity and frankly of empathy.
Meanwhile, Israeli citizens can travel back and forth as they pleased if they are fully vaccinated or recovered.
This is perfectly fine: freedom of movement is a fundamental right of a citizen and should not be curtailed if not in order to protect an equally important fundamental right. But maybe the need of a citizen who is about to give birth to have her foreign parents by her side should be as protected as the right to go on a beach vacation.
Meanwhile, health officials have started to hint that as morbidity goes up in many countries around the world, Israel might soon put some nations under travel ban again. For many, these generic statements are enough to start feeling anxious again about possibly being prevented from visiting or receiving the visits from their family members as it happened over long periods during the pandemic.
In the upcoming days, mainly thanks to the efforts of the NGO Yad L’Olim, which has been trying to raise awareness about all these issues among the Israeli authorities, the Knesset is supposed to have a hearing devoted to travel rules and all these problems, either before the Constitution or the Interior Affairs Committee.
Only time will tell if this meeting can mark the beginning of a change in the approach or everything will just continue to be the same balagan. 


Tags Israel travel COVID-19
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

UNRWA doesn't need more funding, it needs to be shut down - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Opposition responsible for toxic Knesset discourse, physical threats on MKs - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Ksenia Svetlova

Here is what the future holds for Israel-Egypt relations - opinion

 By KSENIA SVETLOVA
Itamar Marcus

UNRWA - the worst thing that ever happened to Palestinians - opinion

 By ITAMAR MARCUS
Glenn Yago

Israel can also be Climate Innovation Nation - opinion

 By GLENN YAGO
Most Read
1

Asteroid the size of Eiffel Tower heading for Earth in December

An asteroid is seen approaching Earth (illustrative).
2

Asteroid the size of Burj Khalifa heading for Earth mid-December

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
3

COVID-19: People under 30 should not get Moderna vaccine - France

Vials with a sticker reading, "COVID-19 / Coronavirus vaccine / Injection only" and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Moderna logo in this illustration taken October 31, 2020.
4

NASA scientist answers: When was the last time an asteroid hit Earth?

An asteroid is seen heading for Earth in an illustrative photo.
5

Adding cinnamon to your coffee will speed up your metabolism - study

Cinnamon

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by