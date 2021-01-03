Will coronavirus layoffs cost women their maternity benefits?

Ruth (real name withheld), a Jerusalem-based health practitioner, lost her job at the beginning of the first coronavirus shutdown in March. She is expecting her second child in February but she is already bracing herself because she might not receive any regular social benefits if the Finance Ministry and Bituach Leumi (National Insurance Institute) can’t find a solution for people in her predicament.Usually after giving birth, women in Israel are entitled to 15 weeks’ maternity leave, when their regular salaries are paid by Bituach Leumi but if the mother has not worked in the ten months preceding the birth, she is not entitled to such payments. The situation is even more complex after giving birth, however, as the mother is legally barred from collecting unemployment benefits during the 15 weeks after the birth because by law, she is not allowed to work during period. This means that without maternity benefits or unemployment payments, many mothers are likely to suddenly find themselves with far less money coming in than usual – and at a time when they need it most.“I’m so disappointed with Bituach Leumi,” said Ruth.
“I’ve always paid into the system, but now I’m being told to take care of this on my own.”
“I’m not going to put off having a family because of this,” she added indignantly.Bituach Leumi, describing the situation as “absurd,” said that it is working to find a solution.
“During an economic crisis such as the one we are experiencing, this violates the basic social rights of certain populations,” the institute said.It noted that until the rules are changed, fathers will not be able to take paternity leave either, since their eligibility is dependent on the mother.Bituach Leumi said it is in talks with the Finance Ministry to amend the law quickly, despite that there currently is no permanent government. The Finance Ministry responded that it is currently examining the matter and plans to propose a solution in the coming days.
In a separate development, the Choreographers Association said Sunday that Bituach Leumi had agreed for the first time to recognize dance as a profession and allow unemployed performers in the field to receive unemployment benefits.