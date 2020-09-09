Will Netanyahu meet Biden when he visits the US next week?

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office would not comment - confirm or deny – on whether his his staff has tried to set up a meeting with Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden during his visit to the US next week.Netanyahu will be in Washington, DC on September 15 to sign a peace deal with the United Arab Emirates at the White House. The UAE is sending its foreign minister Abdullah bin Zayed. Officials in the Prime Minister’s Office said that it would be premature to discuss Netanyahu’s schedule, and pointed out that Biden is not based in Washington at this time. Nevertheless, Wilmington, Delaware where Biden lives, is just about 100 miles – a two-hour drive - from the US capital.In September 2016, when Netanyahu was in New York for the UN General Assembly, he met both candidates running for president, Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton. In 2012, the Obama administration accused Netanyahu of meddling in the elections by hosting Mitt Romney, the republican candidate, in Jerusalem ahead of the vote. An advertisement in favor of Romney also appeared featuring Netanyahu. cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });