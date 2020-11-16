Will reverse psychology work on Benny Gantz? - Analysis

But there is a case to be made that the best way for Lapid to achieve his current goal is to stop.

It may go against his nature, but perhaps Lapid has to silence himself. Maybe he should even take a trip abroad to the Seychelles, or wherever they are letting in Israelis these days without the need to quarantine upon arrival and return.

Why would Lapid and silence go together? Isn’t that like crossing a parrot and a goldfish?

The answer is that Lapid’s goal as opposition leader is to bring down Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu by breaking up the Likud leader’s political marriage with Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz

To that end, Lapid has been using those oratory skills and persuasive abilities for 6 months, and it hasn’t worked at all. He has tried insulting Gantz, pushing him in a corner with embarrassing legislation and even combatively suggested in an interview on Friday’s Ophira and Berko show on Channel 12 that Gantz would soon be his number two.

In fact, sources close to Gantz admitted that the more Lapid speaks, the more resentful and annoyed Gantz becomes, and the less he wants to return to cooperate politically with Lapid in any way or even hear his voice.

Gantz has proven that as a former IDF chief of staff, he has no problem taking orders from Netanyahu, who was prime minister when Gantz commanded over the IDF and who displayed his own prowess as a soldier in elite commando units.

But Lapid - who wrote for the military magazine Bamachane in the army and was Gantz’s number two in Blue and White - will never order the former IDF chief of staff around.

This is the first week in three weeks that Lapid’s Yesh Atid-Telem faction is not proposing a bill to disperse the Knesset.

Perhaps Lapid is changing his strategy with Gantz and using reverse psychology, which Oxford dictionary defines as “the principle or practice of subtly encouraging a behavior or belief by advocating its opposite.”

There is no guarantee that this will work, but perhaps it could enable Gantz to say he initiated the government’s break-up by himself, at his initiative, under his own leadership, without being pushed by anyone.

And then, once his goal is achieved, Lapid can come back from the Seychelles and return to being himself.