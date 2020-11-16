The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Will reverse psychology work on Benny Gantz? - Analysis

It may go against his nature, but perhaps Lapid has to silence himself.

By GIL HOFFMAN  
NOVEMBER 16, 2020 11:57
Blue and White leader Benny Gantz and MK Yair Lapid (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)
Blue and White leader Benny Gantz and MK Yair Lapid
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)
Opposition leader Yair Lapid has been a journalist, talk show host, actor, writer and politician for decades, all careers in which he utilized his gift as an orator and his powers of persuasion.
But there is a case to be made that the best way for Lapid to achieve his current goal is to stop.
It may go against his nature, but perhaps Lapid has to silence himself. Maybe he should even take a trip abroad to the Seychelles, or wherever they are letting in Israelis these days without the need to quarantine upon arrival and return.
Why would Lapid and silence go together? Isn’t that like crossing a parrot and a goldfish?
The answer is that Lapid’s goal as opposition leader is to bring down Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu by breaking up the Likud leader’s political marriage with Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz
To that end, Lapid has been using those oratory skills and persuasive abilities for 6 months, and it hasn’t worked at all. He has tried insulting Gantz, pushing him in a corner with embarrassing legislation and even combatively suggested in an interview on Friday’s Ophira and Berko show on Channel 12 that Gantz would soon be his number two. 
In fact, sources close to Gantz admitted that the more Lapid speaks, the more resentful and annoyed Gantz becomes, and the less he wants to return to cooperate politically with Lapid in any way or even hear his voice. 
Gantz has proven that as a former IDF chief of staff, he has no problem taking orders from Netanyahu, who was prime minister when Gantz commanded over the IDF and who displayed his own prowess as a soldier in elite commando units. 
But Lapid - who wrote for the military magazine Bamachane in the army and was Gantz’s number two in Blue and White - will never order the former IDF chief of staff around.
This is the first week in three weeks that Lapid’s Yesh Atid-Telem faction is not proposing a bill to disperse the Knesset. 
Perhaps Lapid is changing his strategy with Gantz and using reverse psychology, which Oxford dictionary defines as “the principle or practice of subtly encouraging a behavior or belief by advocating its opposite.”
There is no guarantee that this will work, but perhaps it could enable Gantz to say he initiated the government’s break-up by himself, at his initiative, under his own leadership, without being pushed by anyone.  
And then, once his goal is achieved, Lapid can come back from the Seychelles and return to being himself.


Tags Benny Gantz Yair Lapid israeli politics
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo We can't ignore the funding of terrorism any longer - opinion By JPOST EDITORIAL
Jeff Barak What can explain Netanyahu's sudden concern for Arabs? By JEFF BARAK
Susan Hattis Rolef The election results roller coaster By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Yitz Greenberg Netanyahu, Elkin: Step back from joining in Holocaust denial By YITZ GREENBERG
Douglas Bloomfield McConnell will go from Trump's 'yes man' to Biden's 'no man' – opinion By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD

Most Read

1 Proud Boys leader trying to rebrand the group as explicitly antisemitic
Proud Boys activist Kyle Chapman at a rally in Portland on June 4, 2017. Chapman now says he has transformed the group into an explicitly white supremacist organization. (Natalie Behring/Getty Images)
2 Are Israel and the US planning to attack Iran?
IAF, USAF hold joint F-35 drill in southern Israel
3 Iran offers Arab states 'mafia deal' of security or punishment after Trump
L to R: Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, U.S. President Donald Trump, Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani and United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed wave and gesture from the White House balcony after a signing ceremony for the Abraham Accords. Septembe
4 Biden’s likely secretary of defense Michèle Flournoy and Israel - Analysis
FORMER DEFENSE undersecretary for policy Michèle Flournoy, CEO of the Center for a New American Security.
5 Why hasn't Benjamin Netanyahu called Joe Biden?
Will Benjamin Netanyahu succeed in bridging the rift with the Democratic Party?

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by