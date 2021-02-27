With Green Passport program unfolded, Israelis start planning vacations

Top destinations include the United Arab Emirates , Morocco, Spain, the Seychelles and the Maldives as well as a number of ski resorts that still offer the last days of snow.

Cava Group offers personalized luxury vacations for travel enthusiasts. The cost of a seven-day vacation in Marrakesh, Morocco – which includes flights in luxury classes, five-star hotels, visas, at-home corona tests, VIP airport services, transfers, a luxury desert experience and local service staff – starts at $6,000 per person in a double room. The cost of a five-day vacation in the UAE on a similar basis will start at $4,000 per person in a double room, and a seven-day vacation cost in the Maldives that includes a private villa in a luxury resort alongside full board, international and domestic flights and full ground services will start at $12,000 per person

The Seychelles is also a prime destination, and the company is expected to organize a number of private and shared flights. A luxury accommodation package that will include a shared private flight, use of private terminals, a deluxe five-star resort, transfers, visa handling and a variety of local included attractions will cost $9,000 per person

Snow and ski enthusiasts can also enjoy a week-long vacation in the High Alps. A vacation at the end of March that includes a business-class flight to Zurich, five-star deluxe accommodations at the St. Moritz Resort, ski passes, car transfers and full VIP services throughout the vacation is offered at $6,000 per person in a double room.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}

Cava Group, an exclusive lifestyle and international concierge services company, announced last week that they had received more than a 200% increase in queries for packages abroad.