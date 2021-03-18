Wizz Air launches flights from Israel to Greek island Mykonos

Wizz Air said Thursday it is launching a new route from Tel Aviv to Mykonos, one of Greece’s most popular islands.

The route to Mykonos will be launched on June 11 with two weekly flights on Monday and Friday. Tickets are available for sale on the airline's website and mobile app, with fares starting at NIS 199.

The new route with Wizz Air’s lowest fares will allow passengers from Israel to travel during the summer vacation and the September holiday period to the island of entertainment, history and landscapes.

“We have made the decision to expand our summer operations to Greece, by adding yet another picturesque destination for an Israeli tourist, Mykonos. With breathtaking beaches, boutique shopping and some of the best Greek restaurants and bars, Mykonos is one of Europe’s hottest islands," said Paulina Gosk, Corporate Communications Manager at Wizz Air. "We are thrilled to have secured this destination for Israeli tourists and we see this as an opportunity for them to explore the Cyclades as a form of long-awaited holiday."

The company said that due to the pandemic , customers can change their flight plans anytime, even up to three hours prior to the flight.

To increase hygiene, Wizz Air said it takes numerous safety measures measures like requiring cabin crew and passengers to wear facemasks and cabin crew to wear gloves. Onboard purchases are encouraged to be made by contactless payment, passengers are requested to follow physical distancing measures and all purchases are encouraged to be made online prior to the flight, the company said.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}