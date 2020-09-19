The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Woman in serious condition after being attacked by husband

The victim was taken into surgery at Soroka-University Medical Center in Beersheba throughout the night and was reported on Saturday morning to be in serious condition but nevertheless stable.

By TAMAR BEERI  
SEPTEMBER 19, 2020 15:19
Abuse illustrative (photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Abuse illustrative
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
A woman in her early 30's was found seriously injured in Mitzpe Ramon in southern Israel on Friday. Her husband was arrested, the police stated, and the incident is suspected to be a case of domestic abuse.
Police received a report of shouting coming from a house in Mitzpe Ramon on Friday from a neighbor who had heard the yells and attempted to enter and help.
Police found the woman bleeding on the ground, covered in bruised and stab wounds. The wounds, according to the police, were apparently caused by a knife and a rolling pin which were found in the house with blood marks on them.
The couple's son, a one-and-a-half-year-old was in the house when the husband attacked the woman and was temporarily moved to the care of the neighbors, accompanied by welfare officials.
The victim was taken into surgery at Soroka-University Medical Center in Beersheba throughout the night and was reported on Saturday morning to be in serious condition but nevertheless stable. She is unconscious and intubated in the Intensive Care Unit of the hospital.
The couple moved to the southern region approximately one year prior to the attack.
The police reported on Saturday morning that the 45-year-old husband is being interrogated. He had previously been addressed by the Tel Aviv Police after a case of domestic abuse between the couple in 2019. He will be brought before a court following Rosh Hashanah, which began on Friday evening and ends on Sunday evening.
"The case of severe violence [on Friday] was, to our dismay, not the last case of violence during lockdown," said the Women's International Zionist Organization (WIZO) Israel Chairwoman Anita Friedman. "At a time in which Israel sits at the holiday table, the life of another woman is in danger, and, like her, thousands of women live in fear and pray to get through the holiday and the lockdown in peace."
"Lockdown could be a death sentence for women suffering from violence," Hagit Pe'er, Chairwoman of the Jewish Women's Organization Supporting Israel (NAAMAT), said. "The mental pressures, which collect into financial panic, are like a barrel of explosives, waiting to blow up among families suffering from day-to-day violence."


