Worker suspected of stealing NIS 100,000 from Holocaust survivors

A foreign worker in her 40s is suspected of stealing NIS 100,000 from the elderly couple she worked for, both of whom are Holocaust survivors, Israeli Police announced Thursday. The police began an investigation following a complaint filed by the couple who live in Jerusalem. The couple filed the complaint after the bank contacted them after a series of withdrawals raised suspicions. The police worked in cooperation with credit companies and the bank and collected evidence against the worker that indicates that she withdrew tens of thousands of shekels multiple times over the course of the past month totaling around NIS 100,000.Police located the suspect at an apartment in Bnei Brak where she hid from them under a bed. Police also seized tens of thousands of shekels and foreign currency in the apartment.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("647856") != -1) {console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}