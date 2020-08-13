World Jewish Congress welcomes normalization between Israel and UAE

NEW YORK – In response to the announcement by the United States, Israel and the United Arab Emirates that Israel and the UAE will normalize diplomatic relations, World Jewish Congress President Ronald S. Lauder released the following statement of support:

“The World Jewish Congress enthusiastically welcomes the normalization of relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, a tremendous step forward for these states, the region, and the peace process. This is an historic moment, facilitated in great part by the Trump administration, that demonstrates that diplomacy and dialogue can lead to progress and cooperation. I applaud the leadership of diplomatic representatives whose contributions helped lead to this agreement, particularly the UAE’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, HH Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Excellency Yousef Al Otaiba, the UAE’s ambassador to the United States.

“Annexation would be disastrous. Israel’s not moving forward with it will hopefully lead to a renewal of negotiations and eventual peace between Israel and the Palestinians. We look forward to the new opportunities these negotiations present.”



