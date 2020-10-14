The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israeli Politics

World Likud reunites in effort to oust KKL head Atar

Zohar said the details of the reconciliation still needed to be worked out but that the World Likud, the largest faction in the WZO, would no longer be split.

By GIL HOFFMAN  
OCTOBER 14, 2020 20:21
Likud parliament member Miki Zohar reacts during an arrangements committee meeting at the Knesset. (photo credit: HADAS PARUSH/FLASH90)
Likud parliament member Miki Zohar reacts during an arrangements committee meeting at the Knesset.
(photo credit: HADAS PARUSH/FLASH90)
The World Likud, which split in a fight between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s allies and the group’s incumbent leadership, reunited on Wednesday, amid coalition talks aimed at taking over the top institutions of the World Zionist Organization at next week’s Zionist Congress.
Coalition chairman Miki Zohar, who broke off from the WZO faction headed by World Likud chairman Yaakov Hagoel, will now join forces with him. Hagoel will reportedly give his title to Zohar and will become chairman of the WZO. The deal also reportedly includes an ambassador post for Hagoel’s political ally and predecessor as World Likud chairman, Danny Danon.
Zohar said the details of the reconciliation still needed to be worked out but that the World Likud, the largest faction in the WZO, would no longer be split.
“I always called for unity in the World Likud,” Hagoel said. “We will strive to come to the Zionist Congress as one united World Likud.”
Negotiations on who will receive the top posts will continue until just ahead of the congress. But it appeared on Wednesday night that the lucrative position of Keren Kayemet Le’Israel chairman would be split between current WZO head Avraham Duvdevani of the religious Zionist World Mizrachi and Likud MK Haim Katz.
“Yes, I want the job, but nothing is set yet and it’s not over until it’s over,” Katz said.
One problem for Katz could be that he was indicted in August 2019 on charges of fraud and breach of trust in a scandal probed by the Israel Securities Authority. He cannot receive the post if the indictment is ruled to include moral turpitude.
The odd man out appeared to be incumbent KKL head Danny Atar, a former Labor MK, who was endorsed by Blue and White leader Benny Gantz at the insistence of current Labor chairman Amir Peretz. Atar negotiated with WZO factions across the political spectrum in an effort to keep his post.
At one point, Blue and White also tried to give the post to former Jewish Agency chairman Ze’ev Bielski. Environmentalists pushed for environmental activist Alon Tal, a former Knesset candidate of Gantz's Israel Resilience party.
Blue and White is likely to be given the chairmanship of the Keren Hayesod, the main fundraising arm for Israel around the world, excluding the United States.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Likud miki zohar World Zionist Organization
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Facebook's stand against Holocaust denial should lead the way online By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader Why oppressive regimes succeed on social media By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy Biden should restore America’s soul, not Obama’s Mideast policy - opinion By GIL TROY
Micah Halpern Amid this year's hardships, tradition still triumphs By MICAH HALPERN
Neville Teller Is Mohammed Dahlan the next Palestinian president in waiting? By NEVILLE TELLER

Most Read

1 India-Israel 30-second coronavirus test should be 'ready in days'
Eight packages at the Foreign Ministry's warehouse intended to be sent to India to assist with combating the coronavirus
2 Nof Hagalil fire under control, arson suspected in other fires
A fire engulfs a house in the city of Nof HaGalil, October 9, 2020.
3 WhatsApp hacking: the new method hackers are using
Silhouettes of mobile users are seen next to a screen projection of Whatsapp logo in this picture illustration
4 Trump less trusted across advanced economies than China's President Xi
US President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping arrive at state dinner, Great Hall of the People, Beijing, 2017.
5 COVID-19 could cause male infertility - new Israeli study
Frozen vials of sperm are seen preserved in an azote cooled container in a laboratory in Paris, France, September 13, 2019

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by