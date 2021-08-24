Hamas cooperator case verdict due in coming months

The Beersheba District Court hearing the case of a World Vision official allegedly assisting Hamas may issue its verdict in the next month or so after a five year saga, and with the International Criminal Court and the global media watching carefully.

Mohammad El Halabi has vehemently denied the charges and accused the prosecution and the Shin Bet of manufacturing charges, coercing a confession in order to undermine humanitarian organizations in Gaza and dragging out the case.

To date, only the defendant has been unloading on the prosecution, with the state refraining from responding publicly due to concerns of revealing classified intelligence.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}

Halabi was indicted in August 2016 for smuggling $7.2 million a year to Hamas for buying weapons and building attack tunnels.

This was instead of being used by World Vision for food, humanitarian assistance and aid programs for disabled children.

Neither World Vision nor an Australian government audit found the wrongdoing allegedly uncovered by Israel’s Shin Bet.

All of this occurs as Israel is trying to convince the ICC and countries in Europe that its legal system is legitimate and fair in order to avoid war crimes trials.

The entrance of the International Criminal Court (ICC) is seen in The Hague March 3, 2011. (credit: REUTERS/JERRY LAMPEN/FILE PHOTO)

Closing arguments for the prosecution started in the spring and concluded in July, with the defense’s closing arguments due to conclude in the coming days or weeks.

The Justice Ministry had indicated to The Jerusalem Post back in March that it would release key points of its closing arguments to the public to respond to some of the allegations by the defendant of his rights being abused.

The Post has learned that the issue is still under consideration, but a final decision will only be made after the defense finishes its closing arguments.

Alternatively, the ministry or the court may decide not to release any information from closing arguments and may leave it to the court to decide how much of the case to declassify only at the later verdict stage.

Since March, more allegations have come out from Halabi’s side, including that he was fooled by an undercover informant in detention into confirming details which the informant kept pressuring Halabi to confirm.

According to the defense, Halabi told law enforcement that the confession was coerced from the first moment they raised it with him and the original document recording the confession was lost by police.

The defense says that the case should have been tossed in light of the circumstances in which the confession was given and that the police record of what was said is an inauthentic photocopy, raising questions of a police cover-up.

In addition, the defense has claimed that World Vision did not even transfer any materials to Gaza at some of the crossing points where the prosecution says Halabi made illegal transfers to Hamas.

The Post has learned that although these allegations are new to the public, the prosecution has been aware of them and responded to them behind closed doors throughout the trial.

While the prosecution’s responses are classified at this stage, it appears that the prosecution would acknowledge using an undercover informant, but would say that this is a standard approved tactic and that no illegal pressure was applied.

Moreover, the prosecution would point out that the court already rejected any allegations of a coerced confession earlier in the case and that the only question left to the court is how much weight to give the confession.

In terms of the lost document allegation, it appears the prosecution would likely express regret, but reject any conspiracy theories, point out that this is not the first case such an error occurred and note that the defense has not flagged any specific issues to invalidate the authenticity of the copy of the confession.

Regarding the border crossing issue, the prosecution would respond that Halabi was a clever operator and sometimes used different organizations or names to move materials, while using World Vision as his main laundering tool.

Back in March, Halabi’s father, Khalil, revealed to the Post that his son, Mohammad “brought conclusive evidence and testimonies of the employees of the organization and internal and external international auditors, as well as contractors and even farmers who all testified that there was no diversion of any funds from the activities of the Organization.”

Khalil alleged that this shows that allegations regarding Mohammad misappropriating humanitarian funds for Hamas are unfounded.

Further, he said “at least three defense experts confirmed that the existing ‘evidence’ is clearly unreliable and untrue… based on limited preliminary examination only… Due to the confidentiality imposed on me by the state, I am not allowed to comment on the nature of the evidence.”

According to the father, the defense has called exactly three expert witnesses – likely relating to finance or auditing – as well as employees of World Vision, contractors and farmers involved with how the NGO’s funds were actually spent.

The defense also claims it did not see all of the evidence.

The Post has discovered that the prosecution would say that Halabi used tactics like falsifying documentation or concealing the use of certain funds using other entities in order to hide his use of World Vision as a financial laundering instrument – just as he did with physical transfers of materials for Hamas.

Further, the prosecution has said that even though the public has not seen the full evidence, the defense has.

At a procedural level, Khalil said that, “the defendant was questioned by the prosecution in court for a period of six months and yet the prosecution attributes this length of time to the defense.”

Moreover, he stated: “Even when the trial was set for closing arguments, the state asked to postpone” and only days before closing arguments “the prosecution asked to bring more new evidence and many witnesses,” to cover for its weak case.

The prosecution would acknowledge some of the case delays related to it, but would double-down on most of the case delays relating to the defense’s numerous maneuvers.

There was also a substantial delay at the outset of the case when the prosecution hoped there would be a plea bargain.

In retrospect, this may have been wasted time, but the prosecution would say that there is no way to know whether such negotiations will work unless you try.