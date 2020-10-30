The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
World's largest beach cleaning project attempted on Israel's coastlines

"Our future lies in our environment."

By CELIA JEAN  
OCTOBER 30, 2020 21:06
The Apollonia (Tel Arsaf) beach in the central israeli city of Herzliya, on July 24, 2017. (photo credit: HADAS PARUSH/FLASH90)
The Apollonia (Tel Arsaf) beach in the central israeli city of Herzliya, on July 24, 2017.
(photo credit: HADAS PARUSH/FLASH90)
Tens of thousands of volunteers gathered on Friday as the world's largest beach cleaning project kicked off along the sea shores of Israel in an attempt to break the Guinness Book of World Records by cleaning the country's coastline with volunteers, activists and even sea divers. 
Projects were held along Israel's continually stretching Mediterranean sea shores from the head of the country at Rosh Hanikra on the border of Lebanon in the north to the the beaches of Ashkelon in the south. Shoreline cleaning projects were also held in the Sea of Galilea in Eilat - Israel's most southern part, capping the large project at Israel's tail end.
 
Besides from the important job of keeping the shores and beaches of Israel clean, the goal of the event was to influence decision-makers in three areas: the establishment of marine reserves and implementation and enforcement on a ban for one time use plastics and utensils. 
"We all hope that the extensive mobilization will influence the decision makers to work for the future of the sea. Marine life and flora provide us with breathable air, food sources, agricultural infrastructure and it is on us to protect them," said Michael Raphael, the national coordinator of the ANU organization's Mediterranean Sea coalition. 
By 2020, The State of Israel pledged to declare 10% of Israel's areas as marine reserves, and as of today it has only declared 3% of Israel's marine area, leaving many marine species in danger. Marine nature reserves are the only solution recognized as one that can provide significant protection and ensure the future of the sea," Raphael said.
Globally around 8 million tons of plastic are dumped into the seas and oceans each year according to estimates. In Israel 70% of ocean debris consists of bags and plastic packaging, according to a national monitoring report published in 2019 by the Environmental Protection Ministry. This year disposable masks and gloves only compounded the matter and were added to list of major contributors to beach debris. 
מראש הנקרה ועד אילת - שיא עולמי חדש! עשרות אלפי ישראליות במאה חופים יצאו היום איתנו לדרוש מהממשלה שמורות ימיות, לעצור את מגיפת החד פעמי, להגביר את האכיפה ולהגן על הים!!
Posted by ‎אנו ANU‎ on Friday, 30 October 2020
 
The event kicked off at Herzliya's Acadia Beach and was attended by  European Union Ambassador Emmanuel Joffre, Environmental Protection Minister Gila Gamliel, Chairman of the Interior and Environmental Protection Committee Miki Haimovich, and Herzliya Mayor Moshe Fadlon. 
"Our future lies in our environment. This event expresses our approach of leading waste reduction efforts and conservation of our maritime and coastal environments and natural resources," said Herzliya Mayor who was among a number of officials at the event's kick off event in Herzliya's Acadia Beach. 

An estimated 3 to 5 tons of garbage was estimated to be collected during the event, which was set to be processed at the RDF plant belonging to Veridis Environment which specializes in developing technologies that promote responsible environmental behavior.


