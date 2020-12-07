Worldwide Christian prayer session for Israel set to go live for Hanukkah

The Genesis 123 Foundation will be hosting a worldwide special event to pray for Israel, titled the "Global Hanukkah Prayer for Israel, Celebrating the Miracles," to be held virtually from December 10-19.Segments will be staggered and scheduled in different languages, highlighting differing cultures, countries and time zones around the world, including Europe, India, Asia, Africa and China, as well as North and South America. There will also be an English segment just for women.Hanukkah, the segments will cover miracles relating to Israel, including the prophetic fulfillment of the restoration of the second temple and the return of the Jewish people from the Diaspora, Israel's defense triumphs, its high-tech sector, Evangelical support for Israel, archaeological finds and the Abraham Accords."As believers we are pleased to celebrate important Jewish holidays like Hanukkah that proclaim important truths," said Genesis 123 board member and founder of the Jerusalem Channel Christine Darg. "Hanukkah is prophetically significant, the Festival of Dedication, because Jesus himself celebrated it, as noted in John, Chapter 10."Let us pray that on this Festival of Lights, the light of the Word of God will shine brighter from Jerusalem, and that the light of Truth will flood the forces of darkness," she said.Each segment will be streamed live on the Genesis 123 Foundation's Facebook page and YouTube channel. Those who wish to send prayers for Israel, themselves or their loved ones will be able to do so, which will then be placed in the cracks of the Western Wall in the Old City."We are thrilled to be able to bring Christians from around the world together to pray for Israel in many languages, but with Israel as a common denominator that brings Jews and Christians together historically, witnessing the fulfillment of prophecy today, and regardless of location or language," said President of the Genesis 123 Foundation Johnathan Feldstein.Segments will include Christian prayer mixed in with Jewish teaching and commentary. Since the focus is on
