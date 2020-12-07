The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Worldwide Christian prayer session for Israel set to go live for Hanukkah

Those who wish to send prayers for Israel, themselves or their loved ones will be able to do so, which will then be placed in the cracks of the Western Wall in the Old City.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
DECEMBER 7, 2020 13:05
A symbol of a 'chanuckia', used during the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah, is displayed on the Old City walls of Jerusalem, on December 12, 2015. Hanukkah, also known as the Festival of Lights, is an eight-day Jewish holiday commemorating the rededication of the Holy Temple. The festival is observed by (photo credit: MENDY HECHTMAN/FLASH90)
A symbol of a 'chanuckia', used during the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah, is displayed on the Old City walls of Jerusalem, on December 12, 2015. Hanukkah, also known as the Festival of Lights, is an eight-day Jewish holiday commemorating the rededication of the Holy Temple. The festival is observed by
(photo credit: MENDY HECHTMAN/FLASH90)
The Genesis 123 Foundation will be hosting a worldwide special event to pray for Israel, titled the "Global Hanukkah Prayer for Israel, Celebrating the Miracles," to be held virtually from December 10-19.
Segments will be staggered and scheduled in different languages, highlighting differing cultures, countries and time zones around the world, including Europe, India, Asia, Africa and China, as well as North and South America. There will also be an English segment just for women.
"We are thrilled to be able to bring Christians from around the world together to pray for Israel in many languages, but with Israel as a common denominator that brings Jews and Christians together historically, witnessing the fulfillment of prophecy today, and regardless of location or language," said President of the Genesis 123 Foundation Johnathan Feldstein.
Segments will include Christian prayer mixed in with Jewish teaching and commentary. Since the focus is on Hanukkah, the segments will cover miracles relating to Israel, including the prophetic fulfillment of the restoration of the second temple and the return of the Jewish people from the Diaspora, Israel's defense triumphs, its high-tech sector, Evangelical support for Israel, archaeological finds and the Abraham Accords.
"As believers we are pleased to celebrate important Jewish holidays like Hanukkah that proclaim important truths," said Genesis 123 board member and founder of the Jerusalem Channel Christine Darg. "Hanukkah is prophetically significant, the Festival of Dedication, because Jesus himself celebrated it, as noted in John, Chapter 10.
"Let us pray that on this Festival of Lights, the light of the Word of God will shine brighter from Jerusalem, and that the light of Truth will flood the forces of darkness," she said.
Each segment will be streamed live on the Genesis 123 Foundation's Facebook page and YouTube channel. Those who wish to send prayers for Israel, themselves or their loved ones will be able to do so, which will then be placed in the cracks of the Western Wall in the Old City.


Tags Israel Christian Zionism prayer
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Shirbit hack shows cybercrime is a dangerous threat By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef 'Yes Netanyahu,' 'No Netanyahu' will dominate Israel's elections - opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH: Being statesmanlike meant we had to hold ourselves accountable to the word that defines us. Giving Rabbi Sacks the Genesis Prize is the honorable, responsible move By MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH
David Wolpe Vayishlach: The tree of tears By DAVID WOLPE
Micah Halpern Assassinating Iran's nuclear scientist a preemptive strike - opinion By MICAH HALPERN

Most Read

1 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
2 Israeli research: People with asthma 30% less likely to contract COVID-19
An inhaler used to treat asthma
3 Could stevia be bad for your health? New study raises red flag
WHY IS sugar addictive?
4 Fakhrizadeh: Hit squads, car bombs and remote-controlled guns - analysis
Servants of the holy shrine of Imam Reza carry the coffin of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, in Mashhad, Iran November 29, 2020.
5 Iran says it has identified suspects in Fakhrizadeh assassination
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by