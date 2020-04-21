The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food March Of The Living
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Knesset battle likely to delay government for weeks

Lapid: Blue and White worst fraud in Israel’s history

By GIL HOFFMAN  
APRIL 21, 2020 21:37
An empty Knesset Plenum (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
An empty Knesset Plenum
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
A day after the euphoria over the agreement reached on a long-awaited coalition, sources in Likud and Blue and White admitted on Tuesday that the formation of a new government remains weeks away.
The agreement signed between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Blue and White leader Benny Gantz requires a series of controversial bills to be passed into law before the government can be sworn in. Some of them are even Basic Laws, which require a special majority.
For instance, there will need to be bills passed to bolster the position of vice prime minister for Gantz over the next 18 months and Netanyahu after that. Next week’s commemoration of Remembrance Day and Independence Day will also delay the formation of the next government.
President Reuven Rivlin gave until May 7 for any MK to build a coalition. On that date, Netanyahu could be given a mandate of two more weeks. 
Sources in Likud said that in order to guarantee that there will not be disappointed Likud MKs who take revenge in the Knesset, Netanyahu will not appoint ministers until the last-minute.
It could also take time until it is clear if Yamina and Labor will be joining the coaliton. Netanyahu is expected to meet with Yamina leader Naftali Bennett on Wednesday.
Gantz, who is Knesset speaker, said the plenum would be convened in rare Sunday and Thursday meetings to make up for the lost time. A blitz of marathon legislative efforts will begin on Wednesday.
Yesh Atid-Telem leader Yair Lapid vowed to lead a fighting opposition until the government will be brought down. Lapid, who was second on the Blue and White list, expressed his regret to his former party's voters, because he told them Gantz would not enter a Netanyahu-led government.
"I apologize to all those people who I convinced to vote for Benny Gantz and Blue and White this past year," he said. "I didn’t believe that they would steal your vote and give it to Netanyahu. That they would use your vote to form the fifth Netanyahu government. It’s the worst act of fraud in the history of this country."
Lapid lamented that despite the coronavirus crisis, Netanyahu and Gantz were forming "the largest, most wasteful, most bloated government in our country’s history" and "a bureaucratic monster which will be impossible to manage." He noted that by contrast, in Germany they have 16 ministers and in Austria 15.
Attacking another former partner in Blue and White, Lapid said Gabi Ashkenazi would be "foreign minister on zoom."
Gantz attacked Lapid back, saying that "there are those who preferred to win in politics instead of defeating the coronavirus." The Likud responded that Lapid should have displayed responsibility and joined the government instead of preferring a fourth election.
A Midgam poll broadcast Tuesday night on Channel 13 found that 62% of the public is in favor of the new government, 22% oppose it and 16% are not sure.


Tags Yair Lapid government coalition Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo New unity government ends 17 months of political stalemate at last By JPOST EDITORIAL
Ruthie Blum Does Israel have a ‘no exit’ strategy from corona? By RUTHIE BLUM
Yuval Cherlow Ethical ideals and the virus By YUVAL CHERLOW
Gal Perl Finkel Hezbollah in crisis, but Israel cannot take its eyes off it By GAL PERL FINKEL
Greer Fay Cashman Grapevine April 22, 2020: Something for Hollywood to think about By GREER FAY CASHMAN

Most Read

1 Israeli COVID-19 treatment with 100% survival rate tested on US patient
A Pluristem scientist at work.
2 Israeli COVID-19 treatment shows 100% survival rate - preliminary data
Biologists work in a laboratory at Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. in Haifa
3 Dermatological symptoms may be the latest new coronavirus symptom
Medical workers in protective suits treat patients suffering with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Rome, Italy
4 Germany’s largest paper to China's president: You're endangering the world
A poster with a portrait of Chinese President Xi Jinping is displayed along a street in Shanghai, China, October 24, 2017
5 Israeli scientists: 'In a few weeks, we will have coronavirus vaccine'
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by