Yair Lapid, Bahraini ambassador meet in the Knesset

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid met Bahraini ambassador Khaled Al Jalahma in the Knesset on Thursday.
Al Jalahma, who landed in Israel on Tuesday to start his role as Bahrain's first-ever ambassador to Israel, presented Lapid with a copy of his letter of credence.
The Israeli foreign minister congratulated Al Jalahma for his arrival and the upcoming launch of the Bahraini embassy and discussed the strengthening of ties between the two Middle Eastern countries.
"The Bahraini kingdom's embassy in Israel is another step towards real peace in the Middle East," said Lapid.
"Many countries in the region are taking notes of the strong ties being formed between Bahrain and Israel and the brave decision of Bahrain's king, His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa," added the foreign minister. "In the future, these countries will join our circle of peace that changes the face of the Middle East," Lapid concluded.
Lapid also noted he hopes to visit Bahrain soon and to inaugurate Israel's embassy in Manama along with the new ambassador to Bahrain Eitan Na’eh.