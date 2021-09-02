The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Yair Lapid, Bahraini ambassador meet in the Knesset

The Israeli foreign minister congratulated Al Jalahma and discussed the strengthening of ties between the two Middle East countries.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 2, 2021 18:15
(L-R) Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and Bahraini ambassador Khaled Al Jalahma. (photo credit: FOREIGN MINISTRY)
(L-R) Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and Bahraini ambassador Khaled Al Jalahma.
(photo credit: FOREIGN MINISTRY)
Foreign Minister Yair Lapid met Bahraini ambassador Khaled Al Jalahma in the Knesset on Thursday.
Al Jalahma, who landed in Israel on Tuesday to start his role as Bahrain's first-ever ambassador to Israel, presented Lapid with a copy of his letter of credence.
The Israeli foreign minister congratulated Al Jalahma for his arrival and the upcoming launch of the Bahraini embassy and discussed the strengthening of ties between the two Middle Eastern countries.
"The Bahraini kingdom's embassy in Israel is another step towards real peace in the Middle East," said Lapid.
"Many countries in the region are taking notes of the strong ties being formed between Bahrain and Israel and the brave decision of Bahrain's king, His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa," added the foreign minister. "In the future, these countries will join our circle of peace that changes the face of the Middle East," Lapid concluded.
BAHRAIN’S AMBASSADOR to Israel Khaled Yousif al-Jalahma. (credit: BAHRAIN MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS)BAHRAIN’S AMBASSADOR to Israel Khaled Yousif al-Jalahma. (credit: BAHRAIN MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS)
Lapid also noted he hopes to visit Bahrain soon and to inaugurate Israel's embassy in Manama along with the new ambassador to Bahrain Eitan Na’eh.


