The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Bennett considering Yair Naveh as next national security adviser

Naveh, 63, was the highest-ranking religious Zionist in the IDF. He was the head of the IDF's Home Front Command and Central Command, before serving as deputy chief of staff in 2010-2014.

By LAHAV HARKOV  
JUNE 15, 2021 16:45
THEN-IDF DEPUTY CHIEF Maj.-Gen. Yair Naveh speaks during the seventh annual International INSS Conference in Tel Aviv, last year. (photo credit: GIDEON MARKOWICZ/FLASH 90)
THEN-IDF DEPUTY CHIEF Maj.-Gen. Yair Naveh speaks during the seventh annual International INSS Conference in Tel Aviv, last year.
(photo credit: GIDEON MARKOWICZ/FLASH 90)
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett considered offering the position of national security adviser to former IDF intelligence chief Amos Yadlin, IDF former deputy chief of staff Yair Naveh, or Yaakov Amidror, who was national security adviser under former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, among others, a source close to the prime minister said on Tuesday.
Naveh, 63, was the highest-ranking religious Zionist in the IDF. He was the head of the IDF's Home Front Command and Central Command, before serving as deputy chief of staff in 2010-2014. He has since worked in the private sector.
Naveh is thought to have right-wing positions, and opposed the 2005 Gaza disengagement, but is unpopular with some on the Right, because he oversaw the evacuations of settlements in northern Samaria and the violent demolition of the Amona outpost.
He published an alternative to a two-state solution in recent years, in which Israel would not build outside major construction blocs in the West Bank and greater Jerusalem, and only after 30 years of stability would talks for a permanent settlement begin, based on a confederation with Jordan or Israel.
Yadlin, 69, was a general in the Israeli Air Force, an IDF military attache to the US and the head of Israel's Military Intelligence Directorate in 2006-2010. He has been the director of Tel Aviv University's Institute for National Security Studies since 2011.
Unlike Bennett, Yadlin has advocated for an Israeli withdrawal from 85% of Judea and Samaria, which could be unilateral if peace talks with the Palestinians continue to fail.
Yadlin was Labor's candidate for defense minister in 2015, when the party was known as Zionist Union.
Some on the Right criticized Bennett for considering Yadlin.
Likud said it was proof that Bennett is "charging leftward...to a dangerous left-wing policy of concessions, weakness and uprooting." Netanyahu's party said that while Yadlin had great contributions to Israel's security in the army, he is deeply left-wing and calls to uproot Israeli outposts in Judea and Samaria and establish a Palestinian state.
A source close to Bennett said that Yadlin has briefed the prime minister and his former party, Bayit Yehudi, for many years, especially on matters related to Iran, and that the briefings were “top notch” even if Bennett drew different conclusions from Yadlin.
“There is no one more experienced,” the source said. “Just go with the best guy for the job, is the Bennett school of thought.”
The source also said Yadlin is well-connected in Washington and can help Bennett maintain a good relationship with the Biden administration.
At the same time, the source admitted that “the optics are bad” on a political level. Bennett’s right-wing voters may be unhappy with an ideologically different national security adviser, and Naveh may be a better choice in that way.
Another possibility Bennett is considering is to ask Amidror to return to the position that he held in 2011-2013, but he is concerned about hiring someone who may be a Netanyahu loyalist.
Amidror, 73, is a staunch opponent of the nuclear deal between Iran and world powers. Last year, Amidror expressed concern about Israel extending its sovereignty to parts of the West Bank, saying it will not benefit Israel. He suggested that Israel should only annex the Jordan Valley.
Earlier this week, Bennett asked National Security Adviser Meir Ben-Shabbat to stay on temporarily, for the sake of continuity.
Bennett also asked Shin Bet chief Nadav Argaman on Tuesday to stay in his position until November 2021.
Argaman agreed to Bennett’s request to stay on for five more months. He has been the head of the Shin Bet Israel Security Agency since May 2016, and his term was supposed to be until this May, but he had previously agreed to a request from former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu to stay an extra two months.
The Shin Bet chief gave Bennett an intelligence briefing in their first meeting in the Prime Minister’s Office on Tuesday.


Tags Naftali Bennett Meir Ben-Shabbat national security
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel's new gov't must make term limits for prime minister - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

New gov't's incoherency resembles Shakespearean comic fantasy - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Shameful display in Knesset ahead of new gov't swearing-in - comment

 By DAVID BRINN
Nimrod Goren

How will Israel's foreign policy change with new gov't?

 By NIMROD GOREN
Moshe Dann

Politics of guilt: Why does the Left oppose 'occupation' - opinion

 By MOSHE DANN
Most Read
1

Individual tourists to be allowed into Israel starting July 1

First birthright group lands in Ben-Gurion Airport after year-long pause.
2

Netanyahu offered to resign, let Benny Gantz serve as PM - report

Alternate Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Benny Gantz and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen during a vote at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on August 24, 2020.
3

Israel's newest prime minister, Naftali Bennett, begins premiership

Incoming Prime Minister Naftali Bennett addresses the Knesset plenum ahead of swearing in of new government.
4

Is Egypt planning to retake control of the Gaza Strip?

Building equipment, sent by Egypt for Palestinians, arrive in the southern Gaza Strip June 4, 2021
5

EU study finds incitement in Palestinian textbooks, kept from public

Palestinian children learn Islamic lessons on summer vacation as COVID-19 restrictions ease in Gaza.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by