Young Israeli killed in ski accident in Georgia

A young Israeli was killed in a ski accident in Georgia, the Foreign Ministry announced on Saturday. The accident occurred on Friday, according to Walla, at the Gudauri Ski Resort, approximately 120 kilometers north of Tbilisi, the country's capital, in an area known to oftentimes see avalanches.
His family has been notified.
"The department for Israelis abroad and the Israeli consul in Tbilisi, Smadar Tzemach-Ratzbi, stand with the family in this dark hour and are helping with the arrangements for a flight for the departed to a grave in Israel," the Foreign Ministry said.
The initial report to the local authorities where the incident occurred was by someone close to the young Israeli.
Several avalanches have occurred in the past, and authorities said that searches began immediately, in cooperation with rescue forces from the company that manages the local mountain sites. It was later reported that the young man's body was found and that a shirt was removed from the snow.
