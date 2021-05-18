Zaban Jewelry names Kaplinsky-Orbach as new CEO

Odelia Kaplinsky-Orbach has been appointed CEO of Zaban Jewelry, part of the Zaban Bechor Jewelry Group, which imports and markets gold and diamond jewelry, the company announced recently.
For the past three years, Kaplinsky-Orbach has been a partner and CEO of eCommunity, which provides companies in Israel and around the world with establishment and management services on trading sites, especially on Amazon.
She served for about five years as Hamashbir’s vice president of marketing and of Hamashbir’s 365 Holdings Ltd.
The chain has 43 branches nationwide, 17 independent stores and 26 stands inside Hamashbir Lazarchan department stores.
For the past three years, Kaplinsky-Orbach has been a partner and CEO of eCommunity, which provides companies in Israel and around the world with establishment and management services on trading sites, especially on Amazon.
She served for about five years as Hamashbir’s vice president of marketing and of Hamashbir’s 365 Holdings Ltd.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}