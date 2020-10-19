The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
ZAKA calls for public vigilance as 121 people found dead alone this year

"The neighbors told us that after a terrible smell began leaking into the stairwell, they called the police."

By TZVI JOFFRE  
OCTOBER 19, 2020 08:07
ZAKA volunteers transfer body of 42-year-old found alone days after he died (photo credit: ZAKA)
ZAKA volunteers transfer body of 42-year-old found alone days after he died
(photo credit: ZAKA)
The decaying body of a 42-year-old man was found in his home in Ashdod a number of days after he died, with ZAKA Search and Rescue calling for public vigilance and stressing that this was the 121st person they've found in such a situation just this year.
"This difficult incident joins another 120 difficult incidents that ZAKA volunteers handled in 2020 throughout Israel in which lonely and childless elderly people were found left in their homes long after their deaths," said ZAKA Lachish Commander Avi Deri. "With pain and tears we handled the deceased with respect at the difficult scene. If you have a lonely or childless neighbor, check on them at least once a day and report to welfare authorities in order to save their lives."
The issue of elderly people who are often alone or neglected became even more prevalent this year, as many were forced to stay at home due to coronavirus lockdowns and concerns related to the virus. Every week, ZAKA handles on average four cases of elderly people found dead in their homes.
In 2019, 130 people died alone.
"We found him laying on the floor in the house with no signs of life many days after his death. The neighbors told us that after a terrible smell began leaking into the stairwell, they called the police to the apartment where they found the body of the deceased in a state of severe decay," said Yossi Landau, ZAKA's Operations Officer's for the Lachish area.
Yad Sarah and ZAKA are working together to provide emergency alert buttons and sensors to elderly people in order to prevent such incidents.
During the first wave of the virus in Israel, ZAKA urged the public to call the elderly and lonely every day to check-up on them, after multiple elderly Israelis were found dead in their homes.
On the eve of Holocaust Remembrance Day, the decaying body of an 89-year-old Holocaust survivor was found in her Beersheba home after she fell and died on the eve of Passover over a week beforehand.
In Petah Tikva, ZAKA volunteers were called to an apartment where a woman suffering from mental illness was trying to comfort and feed her 70-year-old mother who had passed away over a week before.


