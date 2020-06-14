ZAKA inaugurates motorcycle in memory of Amit Ben Yigal

In a ceremony held in memory of St.-Sgt. Amit Ben Yigal , the IDF soldier who was killed in March during an operation in the West Bank, ZAKA Search and Rescue inaugurated a motorcycle in his name last week.

The fully-equipped motorcycle, will join the Jerusalem ZAKA unit, offering a rapid response to any life-saving emergency scenario.

Attending the ceremony, which was also live-streamed on Zoom, were MK Tzachi Hanegbi, ZAKA Chairman Yehuda Meshi-Zahav, Deputy Mayor of Jerusalem Elisha Peleg, bereaved parents Baruch and Nava Ben Yigal, family members and ZAKA volunteers.

Hanegbi said that “Amit was a powerful figure of a hero and a leader. Always encouraging and motivating his fellow combat soldiers, he was an exemplary soldier. All the people of Israel owe him our gratitude. This connection with ZAKA is so fitting, the volunteers who work to save lives and honor the dead, and they are particularly involved in connecting all segments of our people.

"And, of course, the welcome initiative of providing a motorbike that will save lives and deal with acts of true kindness. On behalf of the government, I want to comfort his dear family and express our pain and our prayers that you will find strength. May the Amit’s memory be for a blessing.”

The motorcycle was donated by ZAKA supporters around the world including Australia, USA, UK and Europe. However, the campaign to raise the required $36,000 for the fully-equipped motorcycle is still short of its target. Donations can be made here

The ceremony was held thirty days after Ben Yigal passed away, having succumbed to his injuries after a rock hit him in the head after it was thrown from a roof top during an operation held in the West Bank.

According to IDF Spokesman Brig.-Gen. Hidai Zilberman, the large rock was thrown from the roof of one of the homes on the outskirts of the village where the operation took place as troops were leaving the village. “The rock hit the soldier directly in the head,” Zilberman told reporters. “The soldier was wearing a helmet. But it hit him at an angle.”