ZAKA trains women from Deir al-Asad in CPR, first aid

ZAKA volunteers recently trained women from Deir al-Asad on how to perform lifesaving procedures, such as first aid and CPR.The initiative was meant to give the women of the lower Galilee town the basic skills to perform these techniques in the case of an emergency within the home and community. The course was offered free to the women, as a community-wide engagement program committed to training every "woman, mother, caregiver, teacher or housewife with the requisite basic first aid and resuscitation techniques that could save lives in the event of an emergency."ZAKA notes data from recent years notes that the house is not the safest place for children, with two-thirds of children's hospitalizations occurring due to accidents in the home. These accidents could include electrical shock, ingestion of a non-edible object or contact with hazardous material.Most cases, the data notes, occurs when the mother is with her children alone at home. With the lifesaving instruction, many of these problems can be attended to initially before emergency services can arrive.The course also gave instruction regarding the coronavirus pandemic and how to attend to and stymie the spread of infections.At the end of the course, Deir al-Asad council head Ahmad Dabah awarded the female participants with certificates and first aid kits. He notes that he is looking forward to more collaborative courses in the future.
