ZIM Integrated Shipping Services CEO rings opening bell at NYSE

Eli Glickman, president and CEO of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE: ZIM), rang the virtually opening bell to open trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday. The event was held in celebration of the company’s IPO, following its recent impressive financial results and favorable market trends.ZIM’s focus as a digital-oriented, asset-light, global niche carrier has allowed it to provideinnovative and customer-centric services while maximizing profitability. The Haifa-based company was founded in 1945 and is one of the top ten global carriers, operating across five geographic trade zones. ZIM’s $1.5 billion IPO – one of the first container liner IPOs on the New York Stock Exchange in years – is an important milestone for the company, and marks a new phase in its transformation, offering customers innovative seaborne transportation and logistics services.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}