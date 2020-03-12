The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israeli Food

A taste of Armenia in Jerusalem at the Inbal Hotel

The Armenian festival at the 02 restaurant is her way of teaching people about the Armenian kitchen.

By LINDA GRADSTEIN, STEVE LINDE  
MARCH 12, 2020 18:37
THE ARMENIAN CELEBRATION at the Inbal Hotel offers a choice of delicious delicacies. (photo credit: Courtesy)
THE ARMENIAN CELEBRATION at the Inbal Hotel offers a choice of delicious delicacies.
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Foodies get very excited when they get to taste a cuisine that they’ve never tried. The Armenian Celebration at the 02 restaurant at the Inbal Jerusalem Hotel offered a great opportunity to taste this cuisine for just two weeks.
Chef Arpineh Demirjian is an Arab-Israeli Armenian Christian from Haifa. She owns Arpineh Sweets in Haifa. Her grandfather came to Israel from Armenia at age seven as an orphan after the genocide. He had 10 children, including her father, who died a few years ago and was always proud of this Armenian heritage.
“My father always said we had to do something to help the Armenian people,” she said. “I want everyone to know about the Armenian kitchen.”
The Armenian festival at the 02 restaurant is her way of doing that. She herself was fasting for Lent, the period before Easter, meaning she abstained from any food that isn’t vegan, so she couldn’t taste most of her creations.
The menus are printed in Armenian, Hebrew and English. The meal is served in Armenian pottery, much of it made by the chef’s sister who lives in Jerusalem.
The special Armenian menu is one printed page, and we tried a good section of it. We started with cocktails from the non-Armenian section of the menu, made with Israeli gin. The Hand Made Pink Lady Gin and Tonic (NIS 50) was made with gin from the Pelter distillery in the Golan Heights and had “fruit and botanics.” It was sweet, and had slices of Pink Lady apples in it. The second was an Etrog Golani Gin and Tonic (NIS 50) with slices of etrog and spices. It was cool and refreshing.
For appetizers, Arpineh suggested we try the Armenian lavash and mezze (NIS 89). To be honest, the lavash, the Armenian bread, was our least-favorite part of the meal. It was a square flatbread somewhere between a pita and a matzah, and was very bland. The mezze included our favorite bite of the evening, a perfectly seasoned piece of grilled eggplant wrapped around ground chicken with spices. The other big winner of the mezze was roasted kohlrabi with spicy pepper on top. We’re not usually big fans of spicy food, but this caused us to stop talking and concentrate on the unique flavors in our mouths.
Another interesting mezze was the Basturma, very thinly sliced Armenian pepper-crusted beef pastrami. It is filet mignon that is aged for 10 days, then covered with coarse pepper and aged for another few days.
Spices are important in the Armenian kitchen. Arpineh said that on a trip to Ethiopia she saw 300 types of spices in a local market. Many dishes also include dried fruit and meat together.
After the appetizers, we tried Havi Mesov Gargantag (NIS 68), a Sambousek of chicken and spices that was similar to a burekas, and lamagoun (NIS 68), small round flatbreads with a lamb and pepper mix on top. Both were good, but we preferred the Manti (NIS 88), beef and lamb stuffed dumplings served in a chicken and herb broth. Arpineh said that in some dishes like this one, kashrut presented a challenge. They would normally be made with yogurt, but she used chicken broth instead.
The small meat-filled dumplings were like matzah balls on steroids, and were really delicious. We would happily eat a plate of these every Friday night.
Our last dish was the Khashlama (NIS 142), slow-cooked lamb with dried fruit and yellow peppers. The lamb was very tender and falling off the bone. The mixture of the flavors was also unique.
The only other main dish we didn’t try was the Ghapapa, a pumpkin stuffed with rice, nuts and dried fruits, which is also vegan.
For dessert we had Gata (NIS 42), an Armenian nut and spice cake served with Earl Grey ice cream. We only wished we weren’t so full, so we could have managed more than one bite of dessert.

The writers were guests of the restaurant.
Armenian Celebration (until March 16)
Inbal Hotel, Jerusalem
Phone: (02) 675- 6666
Hours: Sunday-Thursday, 6 p.m.-10:30 p.m.
Kashrut: Jerusalem Rabbinate


Tags restaurant food armenia
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The absence of the Left By JPOST EDITORIAL
Blu Greenberg ‘Aguna’ – a midcourse Jewish history correction By BLU GREENBERG
Emily Schrader Breaking the silence for Jewish women By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef In the face of another political deadlock, what happens now? By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Lela Gilbert Gazan Christians on Christmas: Escape from watchful eye of radical Muslims By LELA GILBERT

Most Read

1 Israel mulls quarantine for travelers from NY, California and Washington
The backdrop of the stage at last year’s AIPAC conference in Washington, DC
2 25 Israelis diagnosed with coronavirus, Netanyahu rolls out five-part plan
MDA checking station at Ben Gurion Airport
3 White House overrules CDC coronavirus advice for elderly to avoid flights
Coronavirus
4 Israeli scientists: 'In a few weeks, we will have coronavirus vaccine'
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
5 Kushner: US to approve annexation if Palestinians don't negotiate
Jared Kushner in an interview with Reuters
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by