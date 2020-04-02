Coronavirus: Three great restaurants that still deliver

Restaurants have taken another hit this week, with the abolition of take-away. In the face of the limitation of delivery only, many have simply decided it is not worth staying open. One of the candidates for this review, in fact, closed its doors from one day to the next. There should be no surprises for customers, however: either the delivery link (or app) will accept your order, or it will not.The same link should also inform you if you are within the delivery radius. The good news is that many places are still applying their former take-away discounts to delivery orders. Still others are offering free delivery (usually with a minimum order).Delivery personnel have been undergoing training in special procedures, and should not be taking tips directly from customers; many apps allow leaving tips digitally. Customers as well must be vigilant when accepting and unpacking orders: use latex gloves, wipe down packaging with disinfectant wipes, empty the food directly into your own containers/dishes, dispose of the containers, clean the surface they were on, throw the gloves away – and enjoy! The restaurants below are not ranked, but rather listed in alphabetical order.
Bretonne Crêperie
The popularity of Bretonne’s distinctive crêpes has led this eatery near Rabin Square to open a second branch in Florentin, with possibly more franchises envisioned for the future. Its online menus appear in three languages – Hebrew, English and French. The crêpes are all made from scratch, using gluten-free, vegan buckwheat batter that was developed in-house. There are 14 savory crêpes in four categories: vegan (two, NIS 34-38), cheese (NIS 34-38), fish (two, NIS 40 each) and meat with cheese (NIS 40-46). Additional extra fillings (NIS 6-8) can create dozens of combinations. In the savory category, the Classic Pastrami – with Emmental cheese, egg, tomatoes, onions, coriander, garlic and arugula – is a delicious French twist on a Jewish deli tradition, while the St. Maure with honey features French goat cheese, sliced almonds, arugula and black pepper juxtaposed with sweet honey, adds up to a rich delicacy. Bretonne is one of those rare places where the dessert selection rivals the savory collection. There are 14 sweet crêpes (NIS 18-30) on the menu; moreover, with eight optional additional fillings (called “toppings,” NIS 3 each), the permutations are practically limitless.
The sweet crêpes are largely made with classic French wheat batter, but most of them as well may be ordered with the gluten-free and vegan buckwheat batter. There are also plenty of vegan filling options. The most popular sweet crêpe is reportedly the simple nutella, but a better bet is the Chubby Bubby: peanut butter, milk chocolate and banana (the latter in lieu of the menu's bagel crisps). Once you get it home, you may add almonds or walnuts for additional flavor and crunch – or top it with your favorite ice cream, for a decadent à la mode. Finally, Bretonne offers some unusual drinks, such as craft beers (from the USA and Israel), alcoholic ciders, and premium soft drinks (viz., ginger ale, for a reasonable NIS 12). Indeed, a whole meal at Bretonne is a very affordable proposition: two crêpes – one savory, and one very different sweet dessert – are quite filling, and you would be hard pressed to exceed NIS 60-70. Delivered to home or office is by Wolt, via the ubiquitous service's application (Android and iOS). Bretonne Crêperie. Not kosher. Ibn Gvirol St. 52 (or Washington Blvd. 22), Tel Aviv. Tel. (03) 635-8221.
Eisan This is another restaurant that has been reviewed previously on these pages (11/JUL/19); nevertheless, this Thai eatery specializing in the cuisine of Isaan province is definitely worth an encore.Whereas the restaurant on the fringes of Carmel Market has an English menu, the delivery menu is in Hebrew only; each dish, however, is also depicted in a colorful photo. The menu categories comprise nine sections: Salads/Starters (NIS 22-59), Soups and Curries (NIS 52-72), Deep-fried (NIS 22-59), Stir-fried noodles (NIS 52-72), Stir-fry with rice (NIS 52-72), Grill (Chicken satay, NIS 41), Kids' meals (two, NIS 39 each) and Dessert (NIS 19-27). There are plenty of vegan/vegetarian options. Recommended dishes representing four categories are: Laab (a.k.a. larb), a fiery starter of ground beef (or chicken), best eaten wrapped in the accompanying lettuce leaves; Luk Shi, small meatballs in a slightly sweet sauce, served with fresh cucumber slices; Massaman curry, a mellow dish of chicken and vegetables in a rich, peanut-accented coconut milk sauce; and Pad Si Yu, broad noodles stir-fried with tofu (other protein options available) and vegetables, in a slightly spicy sauce.A good choice for dessert is the soupy tapioca pudding with tropical fruit; the banana roti is superb, but I am not sure it travels well. Finally, a great bargain for lovers of Singha beer is the #1 Thai brand for only NIS 19 a bottle. Eisan. Not kosher. Rabbi Akiva St. 22, Tel Aviv. Ph: 03-948-3772.
Miso This eatery near the Diamond Exchange has carved out a unique niche: vegan Asian. It has also set an ambitious delivery radius: all of Tel Aviv, Ramat Gan, Givatayim and Bnei Brak.The fairly extensive delivery menu (in Hebrew only) comprises 10 sections: Starters (NIS 14-29), Soups (NIS 18-42), Salads (NIS 37-39), Main Courses (NIS 46-48), Sushi (including build-your-own) (NIS 15-33), Tempura (warm) (NIS 31-34), Inside Out ( seven varieties, NIS 28 each), Specials (NIS 35-39), Sushi Combinations (NIS 53-128), Kids' (three menus, NIS 41 each) and Desserts (four choices, NIS 34 each). There are gluten-free options in most categories. Recommended dishes from four of the categories are: cheza nasu (also available as a main course) – steamed sticky rice, eggplant, tofu, leek, carrot, black sesame, and green onion in zesty cheza sauce; Eastern salad – edamame, cucumber, red and white cabbage, carrot, and pickled ginger with cold bean noodles, served with the house noodle sauce; Miso Stir-fry – wheat noodles, mushrooms, onion, red capsicum and green onion, stir-fried in peanut curry sauce (mild), served with ground peanuts; and for dessert: Crunchy Lotus – vanilla-Lotus mousse on a Lotus crumble base, coated in chocolate.Miso. Not certified kosher, but 100% vegan. Jabotinsky 62, Ramat Gan. Tel. (03) 979-0477.
Click here to order onlineThe writer was a guest of the restaurants.
