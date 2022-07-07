The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Joe Biden to receive Israeli Presidential Medal of Honor

The award will be given to Biden in recognition of his friendship with Israel and contributions to the US-Israel relationship.

By LAHAV HARKOV
Published: JULY 7, 2022 15:30
US PRESIDENT Joe Biden waves as he boards Air Force One for a flight to Los Angeles this week. If Biden is coming to the Mideast to criticize and slow Israeli building in Judea and Samaria and greater Jerusalem, pull back, says the writer. (photo credit: KEVIN LAMARQUE/REUTERS)
US PRESIDENT Joe Biden waves as he boards Air Force One for a flight to Los Angeles this week. If Biden is coming to the Mideast to criticize and slow Israeli building in Judea and Samaria and greater Jerusalem, pull back, says the writer.
(photo credit: KEVIN LAMARQUE/REUTERS)

President Isaac Herzog will award US President Joe Biden with the Israeli Presidential Medal of Honor during his visit to Jerusalem next week, Bet Hanassi announced on Thursday.

The award will be given to Biden in recognition of his friendship with Israel and contributions to the US-Israel relationship, as well as his fight against anti-Israel hatred and antisemitism.

The Presidential Medal of Honor is awarded to individuals who have made an extraordinary contribution to Israel or to humanity through their talents, their service, or in any other way.

Former president Shimon Peres instituted the award in 2012, and it was bestowed on 26 individuals, on the recommendation of a committee led at the time by the late retired Supreme Court President, Justice Meir Shamgar. That committee was disbanded by former president Rivlin, and Herzog reinstated it under the chairmanship of the retired Supreme Court Justice Prof. Yoram Danziger.

The committee said that Biden “is a true friend of the State of Israel and the Jewish People.

The Presidential Medal of Honor. (credit: KNESSET SPOKESPERSON'S OFFICE) The Presidential Medal of Honor. (credit: KNESSET SPOKESPERSON'S OFFICE)

“The United States of America is Israel’s closest ally, a fact to which the President of the United States gives expression in word and deed,” they wrote. “Since the start of President Biden’s rich career in public service in the 1970s, he has established himself as a person who loves Israel and is a true friend of the whole Jewish People.

“The President gives expression in word and deed to the importance of the alliance between Israel and the United States”

Medal of Honor committee 

“The President gives expression in word and deed to the importance of the alliance between Israel and the United States, to his commitment to deepening the cooperation between them, to his support for Israel’s security, and to his commitment to firmly confront antisemitism,” the committee stated.

Former recipients of the Presidential Medal of Honor include former US president Barack Obama, former German chancellor Angela Merkel, former Chief Rabbi Yisrael Meir Lau, Nobel Peace Prize laureate Elie Wiesel, Yad Vashem Chairman Avner Shalev, former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, Rabbi Adin Steinsaltz, and more.



Tags isaac herzog Joe Biden israel us
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Russia orders Jewish Agency to stop all operations in country - exclusive

Russian President Vladimir Putin enters a hall in the Kremlin in Moscow on April 26, 2022.
2

US test of new hypersonic missile fails amid China, Russia pressure

US Air Force conducts latest hypersonic weapon flight test
3

Top white nationalist: ‘Jews stood in the way’ of ending Roe v. Wade

Supporters of the America First ideology and U.S. President Donald Trump cheer on Nick Fuentes, a leader of the America First movement and a white nationalist, as he makes his way through the crowd for a speech during the "Stop the Steal" and "Million MAGA March" protests, November 14, 2020.
4

Gantz reveals 'unusual' Iranian military activity in the Red Sea

Satellite images of four Iranian military ships spotted in the Red Sea, shown by Israel's Defense Minister Benny Gantz, on July 5, 2022.
5

Possible cause of long COVID ‘brain fog’ revealed - study

A healthy brain compared to a brain suffering from Alzheimer's Disease

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Shabat Times
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by