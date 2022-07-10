Jewish Agency’s BOG approved Almog as chairman of the executive

Ex-IDF general Doron Almog has officially been voted as the new chairman of the Jewish Agency on Sunday - by the Board of Governors after the 93-year-old organization went a year without a permanent leader.

Almog spoke at the agency’s BOG and said that “I stand before you today in great awe and respect, ready to take upon myself this huge mission of becoming the Chairman of the Executive. It is one more commitment that I take upon myself with you, my partners on this journey.”

"Together, we will embark on another significant Jewish journey, to empower the people of Israel and the State of Israel for a future of hope, taking one more step towards Tikun Olam." Doron Almog

He mentioned that during his life he took upon himself two “major commitments,” and that he is now at the beginning of the third life commitment he has taken. “I took the first one following the Yom Kippur War, when I was standing next to my brother Eran's burned tank, realizing that he had remained bleeding in the battlefield for seven days and had been evacuated only when he was no longer alive,” he told the audience of the BOG. “Standing next to his burned tank, I swore to keep fighting for the only Jewish state in the world and dedicate myself to its defense. I swore to leave no soldier behind. As a son of a bereaved family, I had the option of being exempted from combat service,” Almog said and the audience was definitely moved.

He mentioned that he was “the first soldier to land in Entebbe where we rescued 105 hostages in ‘Operation Entebbe’,” and that “for six years, I participated in covert operations that brought to Israel about 6,000 members of the Ethiopian community through the deserts of Sudan.”

The Israel Prize for lifetime achievement of 2016 seen awarded to Maj. Gen. (res.) Doron Almog by Israeli president Reuven Rivlin at the Israel prize ceremony held in the International Conference Center (ICC) in Jerusalem on May 12, 2016. (credit: HAIM ZACH/GPO)

His second commitment had to do with his son Eran and promoting the assistance and awareness for people with special needs. “11 years after the Yom Kippur War, our second son Eran was born, named after my brother,” Almog said emotionally. “In all his 23 years, our son never spoke, never called me Abba and never made eye contact. He was the reason for my decision to leave the military and establish a rehabilitation village for people with disabilities in Southern Israel – ADI Negev-Nahalat Eran - providing love and the best professional care to those who are injured, disabled, or handicapped,” he said. Almog added that he intended, after finishing his army service, “to make us better people and a better society. A true Tikun Olam.”

“Today, I stand here before you as I am making my third commitment,” Almog said in tears, “to embark on my third Jewish journey, for the sake of the entire Jewish people; to reach the heart of every Jew on Earth. To instill pride in our Judaism and the State of Israel, the most important enterprise of the Jewish people since 1948. To instill pride in this one miracle called the State of Israel and its extraordinary achievements in science, technology, culture, agriculture, medicine, society, economy, army, Aliyah, and more.”

He added that “The connection between the State of Israel and global Jewry is of existential strategic importance. Without the support of global Jewry, headed by American Jews and foreign volunteers in the War of Independence, I doubt that my parents' generation, Israel’s founding generation, would have survived.”

Creating stronger connections with Diaspora Jewry

Almog stated that he will work with the agency’s employees and with the partner organizations to “increase Aliyah and absorption, to build stronger connections with world Jewry and to reinforce the weaker sections in Israeli society.” By stating these three actions, Almog wishes to return the agency back to its more classic and historic roles.

He concluded that “Together, we will embark on another significant Jewish journey, to empower the people of Israel and the State of Israel for a future of hope, taking one more step towards Tikun Olam. Reinforce mutual commitment, love of humankind. Reach the heart of every Jew in the world.”

Almog, 71, is the founder and chairman of ADI Negev Nahalat Eran Rehabilitation Village (formerly ALEH Negev Nahalat Eran), which provides residential, medical and social services to the disabled.

He previously served as head of the IDF’s Southern Command, and was in charge of securing the border with the Gaza Strip. In 2005, Almog landed in London but was warned not to deplane after Israel learned that British police were waiting to arrest him based on a warrant issued over his previous command over IDF troops in the Gaza Strip. He stayed on the plane and returned to Israel.

The village he founded was named in memory of Almog’s late son, Eran.