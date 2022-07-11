The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
El Al pilots sign agreement with Histadrut to return to normal

A new agreement signed for pilots restores their salaries to pre-COVID-19 rates and trains them to fly Boeing 777s.

By WALLA!
Published: JULY 11, 2022 11:19
FLOWERS AND a card are placed at El Al’s ticket counter at Los Angeles International Airport in July 2002, after a gunman killed two people and injured several more before an El Al security guard shot him dead. (photo credit: ADREES LATIF/REUTERS)
FLOWERS AND a card are placed at El Al's ticket counter at Los Angeles International Airport in July 2002, after a gunman killed two people and injured several more before an El Al security guard shot him dead.
(photo credit: ADREES LATIF/REUTERS)
(photo credit: ADREES LATIF/REUTERS)

The Histadrut Labor Federation, El Al and the pilots' committee announced on Monday that they signed a special agreement that regulates the working relations in the company and will enable more efficient activity and renewed growth in the travel industry.

According to the agreement that is valid until 2025, the pilots' salaries will be gradually raised back to their pre-COVID-19 rates by the beginning of 2023. At the same time, simulation training will be held around the country for pilots to learn to fly Boeing 777s.

Disagreements between El Al and its pilots have caused many troubles in the travel industry over the last few months as unhappy pilots have refused to man flights and called in sick, forcing the company to cancel many flights.

Reactions

"El Al and the rest of the Israeli airlines are an important strategic asset for the country, and I welcome the fact that we came to agreements that will enable efficient and consistent activation of the company's planes alongside restoring pilots' salaries," said Histadrut Chairman Arnon Bar-David.

EL AL – THEY ARE prickly on the outside... but they have a heart of gold. (credit: YOSSI ALONI/FLASH90)EL AL – THEY ARE prickly on the outside... but they have a heart of gold. (credit: YOSSI ALONI/FLASH90)

"The travel industry in general, and El Al specifically, have experienced two difficult years, and now that demand for flights is at a record high, I'm sure that the agreement will put El Al back to growth."

Histadrut Chairman Arnon Bar-David

"I thank Avi Edri, the company's management, the pilots' committee and everyone who contributed to achieving the agreement."

"Our main objective is to give our clients an excellent travel experience," said El Al CEO Dina Ben-Tal. "We put the good of our clients in the center, and we will do everything in order to provide them with relief in this challenging time.

"Even though El Al has a lower rate of canceled flights than other international companies, we will still strive to keep cancellations at a minimum."

"Today, after the travel industry has recovered, it's time to put the situation back to the way it was and express appreciation for the employees in the Israeli airlines that saved the industry from collapse."

The Histadruts Transportation Employees Association Chairman Avi Edri

"The pilots of Israeli airlines, and El Al pilots amongst them, lost a lot of their salaries so that the airlines could survive," said the Histadrut's Transportation Employees Association Chairman Avi Edri. "Today, after the travel industry has recovered, it's time to put the situation back to the way it was and express appreciation for the employees in the Israeli airlines that saved the industry from collapse."

"At the end of two difficult and complicated years, El Al's pilots welcome the signing of the working agreement that puts the company and its pilots back to suitable working relations, trust and full cooperation for the sake of the company, its clients and its employees," said Chairman of the pilots' committee Ran Elkavetz.



