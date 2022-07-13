The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israeli NGO to Biden: Mr. President this is apartheid

Biden is a strong proponent of a two-state resolution to the conflict and plans to meet separately with Prime Minister Yair Lapid and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Published: JULY 13, 2022 13:40

Updated: JULY 13, 2022 13:42
Signs proclaiming Israel to be practising apartheid put up by B'tselem ahead of Biden's visit, July 13,2022 (photo credit: B'TSELEM)
Signs proclaiming Israel to be practising apartheid put up by B'tselem ahead of Biden's visit, July 13,2022
(photo credit: B'TSELEM)

"Mr. President this is apartheid," stated the Israeli left-wing NGO B'Tselem in a signage campaign it launched hours before Biden's anticipated arrival in Israel.

It has placed the large signs off of steep signs and buildings in the two Palestinian cities of Bethlehem and Ramallah.

Biden is a strong proponent of a two-state resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and plans to meet separately with Prime Minister Yair Lapid and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas during his three-day trip.

B'Tselem last year, however, issued a report which charged that in reality, there is only one Israeli "apartheid regime" that controls the entire area from the Jordan River to the Mediterranean Sea.

Two international NGOs, Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International issued similar reports.

Signs proclaiming Israel to be practising apartheid put up by B'tselem ahead of Biden's visit, July 13,2022 (credit: B'TSELEM) Signs proclaiming Israel to be practising apartheid put up by B'tselem ahead of Biden's visit, July 13,2022 (credit: B'TSELEM)

Israel and the United States have rejected all such claims, with US Ambassador to Israel calling it "absurd."

B’Tselem Executive Director Hagai El-Ad said on Wednesday, "The US must acknowledge that the area between the Jordan River and the Mediterranean Sea is governed by an apartheid regime, and change its attitude to Israel accordingly. When the attitude changes – so will the regime.”

The left-wing NGO Peace Now in contrast put up a sign in Tel Aviv with an Israeli and a Palestinian flag that stated, "President Biden, welcome to the two countries we love the most."



Tags B'Tselem Joe Biden israel us apartheid
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Security alert for Jewish community in San Antonio, Texas lifted

FBI headquarters building is seen in Washington, U.S., December 7, 2018
2

Ohio lawmaker wants to teach the Holocaust ‘from the perspective of the Nazis'

Part of the skyline of Akron, Ohio, May 2020.
3

Russia orders Jewish Agency to stop all operations in country - exclusive

Russian President Vladimir Putin enters a hall in the Kremlin in Moscow on April 26, 2022.
4

Massive dangerous asteroid Bennu not solid rock, like ball pit - NASA

This mosaic of the asteroid Bennu was created using observations made by NASA’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft that was in close proximity to the asteroid for over two years.
5

Russian politician threatens Alaska, says 'we can claim it back'

Statue of US Secretary of State William Seward at the Alaska State Capitol building , Juneau, Alaska.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by