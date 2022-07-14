Biden to receive Presidential Medal of Honor from Herzog

Biden wrote in the guest book the following: "Bougie, my friend, thank you for all you and your family have done to deepen the ironclad bond between our two great countries. From our shared Irish roots to our shared love of Israel, we are united in heart and spirit. May our friendship endure and continue to grow! That is the Irish of it, as my grandfather Finnegan would say. God bless you. Joe."
President Joe Biden's greeting in the guest book at the President's Residence in Jerusalem on July 14. (credit: PRESIDENT'S OFFICE)
Later, Biden and Herzog are scheduled to attend the opening of the Macabbiah Games in southern Jerusalem at Teddy Stadium.
