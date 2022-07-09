The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Young girl with illness gets to live fantasy of being police officer for a day

Nine-year-old Oriyah got to live her dream of being a police officer for a day, during which she wore a uniform, rode around in a cop car and met all kinds of members of Israel Police's many units.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 9, 2022 14:19
Nine-year-old Oriyah gets to meet police officers and work as an officer for a day. (photo credit: ISRAEL POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
Nine-year-old Oriyah gets to meet police officers and work as an officer for a day.
(photo credit: ISRAEL POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

A young girl with an oncological illness had her dreams come true this past week when she donned a police uniform and helped police in their day-to-day activities.

As part of the new police program "Wishmobile," similar to the actions taken by the Make-A-Wish Foundation, nine-year-old Oriyah was picked up from her home in Jerusalem's Pisgat Ze'ev neighborhood along with her parents in a vehicle called the Wishmobile.

Oriyah got to put on a police officer uniform and ride around in a police car with officers from the local station.

She then got to meet several members of Jerusalem's police force, including the Israel Police Special Patrol Unit and Border Police canine unit. She got to also meet other members of the rescue services, including members of Magen David Adom (MDA) and the Fire and Rescue Unit.

A perfect day such as that could not be complete without the final step: Oriyah received a police certificate and was awarded a rank by the station commander.

Nine-year-old Oriyah gets to meet police officers and work as an officer for a day. (credit: ISRAEL POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT) Nine-year-old Oriyah gets to meet police officers and work as an officer for a day. (credit: ISRAEL POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

What is the Wishmobile?

The Wishmobile operates throughout the country and fulfills the dream of children with disabilities or sick children, to be police officers for one day.



